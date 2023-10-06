How Many Kids Does Rapper NBA Youngboy Have?

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, known professionally as the rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, or simply NBA Youngboy, is one of the hottest acts in hip-hop music today. Youngboy started rapping as a teenager, while growing up in north Baton Rouge, Louisiana under the care of his maternal grandmother, according to a 2016 feature by The Fader. After signing with Atlantic Records in 2018, Youngboy released his debut studio album "Until Death Call My Name," which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America for selling over a million copies. He went on to release three more albums under Atlantic before joining Motown Records in 2022. That same year, Youngboy earned his first Grammy nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance for the song "Wasyaname" together with fellow rappers Tyler, the Creator and Ty Dolla $ign.

Appearing on the February 16 episode of the Rap Radar Podcast, Youngboy — who is a father to 11 kids at just 23 years old — shared how he feels about his overwhelming success and fame. "So much more to be done," he said. "I don't know how to explain it. I don't really feel like nothing has been done ... I ain't never satisfied." He also told XXL Magazine, "I can't complain about nothing. I wanted this s*** since I was little." Despite being notorious for keeping his personal life private, the "Bandit" hitmaker has opened up about his big, bended family in previous interviews.