How Many Kids Does Rapper NBA Youngboy Have?
Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, known professionally as the rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, or simply NBA Youngboy, is one of the hottest acts in hip-hop music today. Youngboy started rapping as a teenager, while growing up in north Baton Rouge, Louisiana under the care of his maternal grandmother, according to a 2016 feature by The Fader. After signing with Atlantic Records in 2018, Youngboy released his debut studio album "Until Death Call My Name," which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America for selling over a million copies. He went on to release three more albums under Atlantic before joining Motown Records in 2022. That same year, Youngboy earned his first Grammy nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance for the song "Wasyaname" together with fellow rappers Tyler, the Creator and Ty Dolla $ign.
Appearing on the February 16 episode of the Rap Radar Podcast, Youngboy — who is a father to 11 kids at just 23 years old — shared how he feels about his overwhelming success and fame. "So much more to be done," he said. "I don't know how to explain it. I don't really feel like nothing has been done ... I ain't never satisfied." He also told XXL Magazine, "I can't complain about nothing. I wanted this s*** since I was little." Despite being notorious for keeping his personal life private, the "Bandit" hitmaker has opened up about his big, bended family in previous interviews.
All about NBA Youngboy's children
According to Capital XTRA, NBA Youngboy is a father to 11 children with nine different women. He reportedly welcomed his 11th child with Instagram model Drew Valentina last April, although he has yet to confirm whether the baby speculations are true. Before this, the "I Need To Know" rapper has welcomed two children — a daughter Love Alice, and a baby boy — with his wife Jazlyn Mychelle, whom he tied the knot back in January, per Complex. Aside from his kids with Mychelle, Youngboy is also a dad to son Kentrell Jr., who he shares with Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna, and daughter Kodi Capri with actress Drea Symone. He also had several kids from previous relationships: daughter Armani and son Kayden with a woman named Nisha; son Kacey with influencer Jania Bania; Taylin with a woman named Nia; and son Kamiri with Starr Dejanee.
While Youngboy rarely talks about his blended family, the rap artist has opened up about how being a father has impacted his music. Speaking to XXL Magazine in 2017, he said, "I want to change my image up. They should know what I'm like by now, they should know how we live, so I don't really gotta flash guns or none of that s***. I got children, I got a lotta bigger things to look forward to, a career. That's all that really matters." He added, "I want to make better musi c... Better than what I've been making."
NBA Youngboy admits he's an absent father
In 2020, NBA Youngboy spoke with TIDAL about being a father in his early 20s, during which the "Right Foot Creep" rapper admitted that he hasn't been the best parent to his children. "It's amazing," he said of fatherhood. "But you oughta know something, I don't think I should tell you. I ain't really big on spending time with [them]." He told host Elliot Wilson, "I'm always on the go, and that's something that really f*** with me a lot, bro." Nevertheless, the Grammy-nominated artist gushed about his children, telling Wilson, "Yeah, my kids are amazing."
Despite his admission, it's clear that NBA Youngboy is proud to be a father and has nothing but love for all his kids — even those who aren't biologically his. In 2018, Youngboy took to social media to air his sentiments after a DNA test revealed that he isn't the real father of Starr Dejanee's older son Kamron. In a since erased Facebook post (via Bossip), he wrote, "Wanna Be First To Tell Yall I Officially Found Out Baby K Isnt My Child... I Cant Lie It Hurt To Find Out The Truth." Nevertheless, the "Bandit" hitmaker said he would continue to raise Kamron as if he were his own. "But The Man I Am Im Going to Keep Raising Him Like He's Mine," he said, adding, "Life Goes On."