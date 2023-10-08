How Vanessa Williams Moved On From Her Miss America Scandal
Vanessa Williams became the first Black Miss America in 1984. However, instead of being able to bask in her momentous achievement, her win was overshadowed by racism, misogyny, and the subsequent nude photo scandal.
Nearly 10 months after winning Miss America, Penthouse Magazine obtained the rights to nude photos she'd taken before competing in the pageant. Shortly before the scandal broke, a mysterious man informed Williams that the magazine planned to release the photos, as reported by People. In an attempt to get ahead of the story, Williams informed the pageant officials about the circulating rumors. Yet, a mere six days later, those whispers turned to shouts as the outlet released the images — stunning both Williams and the world.
Due to the backlash, Miss America officials requested Williams resign from the coveted position. Although Williams obliged their request, she was unhappy with the decision and concerned about her future career. "Of course I thought about whether or not my career would be affected," Williams explained. While the "Save the Best for Last" singer fortunately didn't suffer any permanent consequences in the long run, she still found it hard to move on from her scandal.
Vanessa Williams leaned on her family
Vanessa Williams endured a ton of public shame after she lost her Miss America title. But while the scandal almost ruined her legacy and prevented her from capitalizing on her newfound fame, she still managed to excel in Hollywood. Williams has since starred or appeared in three dozen movie roles — including "Soul Food," "Shaft," and "Dance With Me." However, her musical chops have also served her well. She sang "Colors of the Wind" from "Pocahontas," which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1996, though the award went to the songwriters. Then there's her iconic role as Wilhelmina Slater in the hit television series "Ugly Betty." The Miss America Pageant even issued her a long-overdue apology in 2015.
With that said, Williams' eventual success came after several years of hard work. During an appearance on the "Tamron Hall Show," Williams agreed with host Tamron Hall when she claimed Williams overcame adversity. However, she didn't rebound nearly as quickly as she'd hoped. During this time, Williams' said her family supported her. Although Williams still faced her trials, having her family's support helped her to find peace within the scandal. It also made her feel grateful for everything she'd be able to achieve during the next stage of her life.
Vanessa Williams is reclaiming her own story
Vanessa Williams has taken control of her past scandal. According to Deadline, Sony acquired the rights to produce a limited series about Williams' win and downfall in late 2022. Williams not only approved but is also involved in the project. In comments to Deadline, Williams revealed why this television series is so important for her to create. "There are so many inaccurate and untrue accounts of the events surrounding this period in my life, and as a mother, and as a Black woman, it is important to me that my truth be told and be documented from my perspective." Williams also stressed that the show wouldn't just focus on her nude photos but would also address the misogynistic and racist misfortune that she faced.
Neil Meron, the executive producer of the yet-to-be-named project, praised Williams' resilience during his statement. Unfortunately, it may be a while before this project is ready. While speaking with Yahoo News Canada in January, Williams revealed that Meron teamed up with Sony and presented the idea to her. However, they're still in the early stages of the creative process. At the moment, their main priority is finding the perfect actors to portray her and other key figures in her story, including her parents. Additionally, the script doesn't yet exist, though Williams relayed that she's excited for the team to convene and start working on the story.