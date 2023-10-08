How Vanessa Williams Moved On From Her Miss America Scandal

Vanessa Williams became the first Black Miss America in 1984. However, instead of being able to bask in her momentous achievement, her win was overshadowed by racism, misogyny, and the subsequent nude photo scandal.

Nearly 10 months after winning Miss America, Penthouse Magazine obtained the rights to nude photos she'd taken before competing in the pageant. Shortly before the scandal broke, a mysterious man informed Williams that the magazine planned to release the photos, as reported by People. In an attempt to get ahead of the story, Williams informed the pageant officials about the circulating rumors. Yet, a mere six days later, those whispers turned to shouts as the outlet released the images — stunning both Williams and the world.

Due to the backlash, Miss America officials requested Williams resign from the coveted position. Although Williams obliged their request, she was unhappy with the decision and concerned about her future career. "Of course I thought about whether or not my career would be affected," Williams explained. While the "Save the Best for Last" singer fortunately didn't suffer any permanent consequences in the long run, she still found it hard to move on from her scandal.