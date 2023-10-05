Dick Butkus, Legendary Chicago Bears Linebacker, Dead At 80

Former Chicago Bears linebacker, Dick Butkus, has died at age 80, per TMZ. According to the outlet, paramedics were called to the former NFL legend's home in Malibu just before 1 p.m. local time after a reported cardiac arrest. Officials say that Butkus was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death and details surrounding the football star's tragic death have yet to be released.

Butkus was an icon in the NFL scene. Although he was selected by the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos during the draft, he ultimately chose his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Butkus began his professional career in 1965, and was a clear force to be reckoned with. Butkus became famous for stripping the ball from the opposing team and tackling players like no one else in the league. Although his football career lasted only eight years, it didn't stop him from becoming one of the most famous football players to ever take to the field. The Chicago Bears linebacker ultimately accrued an impressive 1,020 tackles, 22 interceptions, and 27 fumble recoveries during his NFL career.

Just five years after he retired, Butkus was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979. He will forever be remembered by the NFL community and among football fans everywhere.

More to come...