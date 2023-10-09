What Meagan Good's Ex Really Thinks Of Her Romance With Jonathan Majors

After finalizing her divorce from producer DeVon Franklin last year, "Harlem" star Megan Good has moved on and is officially dating Jonathan Majors. She and the actor were first romantically linked in May 2023 after being spotted together at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The news came as Majors faced accusations of assault and harassment for allegedly slapping an ex-girlfriend during a heated dispute in March, per Page Six. Despite the allegations, Good has stood by the "Creed" star and even publicly supported him during his trial in New York City last August. "Meagan has shown considerable support towards him," a source close to the situation told People. "It seems their relationship has developed further from that point."

While the romance is still fairly new, insiders claimed that things were getting quite serious despite his legal troubles and the considerable age gap. Currently, Good is 41, while Jonathan is 33. "She and Jonathan are taking it slow, but it's definitely progressing and getting more serious," a source told People. After all, "She wouldn't be out and about with him so publicly or be supporting him in his legal situation if the relationship didn't mean something to her." It may be surprising that Good would date someone like Majors, but her friends say they respect it. "It's obviously not the best situation, but they're letting her make her own decisions," an insider said, adding that Good "has a really, really good heart."