What Meagan Good's Ex Really Thinks Of Her Romance With Jonathan Majors
After finalizing her divorce from producer DeVon Franklin last year, "Harlem" star Megan Good has moved on and is officially dating Jonathan Majors. She and the actor were first romantically linked in May 2023 after being spotted together at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The news came as Majors faced accusations of assault and harassment for allegedly slapping an ex-girlfriend during a heated dispute in March, per Page Six. Despite the allegations, Good has stood by the "Creed" star and even publicly supported him during his trial in New York City last August. "Meagan has shown considerable support towards him," a source close to the situation told People. "It seems their relationship has developed further from that point."
While the romance is still fairly new, insiders claimed that things were getting quite serious despite his legal troubles and the considerable age gap. Currently, Good is 41, while Jonathan is 33. "She and Jonathan are taking it slow, but it's definitely progressing and getting more serious," a source told People. After all, "She wouldn't be out and about with him so publicly or be supporting him in his legal situation if the relationship didn't mean something to her." It may be surprising that Good would date someone like Majors, but her friends say they respect it. "It's obviously not the best situation, but they're letting her make her own decisions," an insider said, adding that Good "has a really, really good heart."
Meagan Good found love after her divorce
In March 2023, Meagan Good spoke to Essence about the end of her nine-year marriage to DeVon Franklin saying that while she was devastated by the divorce, she was thrilled to start a new chapter. "Once I accepted everything, I felt grateful for the time we had together and the beautiful journey. Then there was an excitement," she told the magazine. "I get to start life all over again, in my prime, with so many incredible things happening in my life and in my career." While reflecting on her divorce on "The View" in January 2023, the actor hinted that she was open to finding love again after Franklin. "I'm just really excited about what's next. I feel like I ... have a second chance at whatever is supposed to be next," she said. So I'm really embracing that."
Friends of the "Harlem" star told People that Good dating Johnathan Majors actually makes perfect sense. "It's been a little stunning to see her go from [DeVon], with faith at the center of their marriage, to Jon. But also understandable why she'd go for someone who's totally different after being with the same person for so long and not having it work out." They added that Good struggled a lot after her split from Franklin. "[It] was very tough for her to process, and the decision to end the marriage is something both she and DeVon took very seriously," they said.
What does DeVon Franklin think of Meagan Good's new romance?
DeVon Franklin has nothing but warm wishes for his ex Meagan Good in light of the news that she is dating Jonathan Majors. In an interview with "The Breakfast Club" in June 2023, the Franklin Entertainment CEO denied that he is bitter over Good's reported romance with Majors and stated that he is in fact happy for his ex-wife. "Upset? No. She's happy, that's a blessing," he said. He went on to stress that he has no ill will towards his ex or the couple. "Here's the thing ... If I had that, whatever I'm putting out, that's what's coming back," he said. "So I'm not putting on, I don't have any ill will towards anyone in that regard because I don't have any ill will towards myself in that regard. So no, there's no hate," he added. While he eventually conceded that "there are feelings," Franklin said that he prefers to "leave it at that."
During the interview, the producer and author also admitted that he and Good still talk. "Yes. Of course," he said. "The love for us hasn't gone away. It's just changed form." On coping with the divorce, Franklin said that he is doing much better mentally — but there was a process to that. "Like, I can sit here before all of you and have this interview and be calm and introspective and all that ... That comes from a process, you know?" he said.