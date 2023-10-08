Why Peter Reckell Ditched His Role As Bo Brady On Days Of Our Lives

In 2012, Peter Reckell announced he was leaving "Days of Our Lives" after nearly 30 years as Bo Brady, the motorcycle-riding rebel and son of Caroline Brady and Victor Kariakis, who first arrived in Salem in 1983, per Soaps. He confirmed his departure in an emotional message to fans on Twitter, saying, via Soap Central, "'Days of Our Lives' has been my home, my life, for almost 30 years. Bo is a character that developed from my soul and has touched many lives, but none more than my own." He didn't offer a reason behind his exit, only that he was looking forward to revisiting his role sometime in the future. "I do not want to give up Bo, and with luck, in the future, will be able to return to the character that I fought so hard to preserve," he said.

Chatting with Soap Opera Digest in 2015, Reckell said part of the reason he decided to leave "DOOL" was to focus on being a father. The actor has been married to singer-songwriter Kelly Moneymaker since 1998, and the two share a teenage daughter named Loden Sloan. "It was very painful for me to walk out the house each day to the 'DOOL' set after my daughter begged me, 'Daddy don't leave!" he said, via Soap Opera Spy. "As significant Bo Brady is to me as an actor, being her father is much more important." However, as it turns out, it wasn't the only thing that prompted his departure.