Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Twins Sir And Rumi Carter Are Growing Up Fast
"1+1" equals two little bundles of joy! Sir and Rumi Carter probably have the most famous parents on the planet; who can compare to Beyoncé and Jay-Z? The power couple, who already had their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, in 2012, knew they wanted to add to their family not long after welcoming their little one. "I would like more children. I think my daughter needs some company. I definitely love being [a] big sister," the "Crazy in Love" singer shared with ABC News in 2013 (via People).
Although it didn't happen as quickly as some might have thought, Beyoncé and Jay-Z eventually expanded their family. Of course, Beyoncé is Queen B for a reason, and when she announced she was pregnant with twins in 2017, the internet went into a frenzy.
The Grammy-winning musician shared the news in an iconic photoshoot on social media with a floral theme as she held her belly. "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes," she wrote. The post garnered over ten million likes and flooded social media feeds as people shared the news and congratulated the couple.
Just months after the pair announced their pregnancy, they welcomed Sir and Rumi into their lives in June 2017. While this may seem like just yesterday, it's actually been a couple of years since the twins were born, and now they're growing up quickly.
Sir and Rumi Carter look just like their superstar parents
We've come a long way since Sir and Rumi Carter were little babies in their first public photo. Since the twins' birth, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have largely kept Sir and Rumi out of the spotlight, unlike their sister, Blue Ivy Carter. However, every now and then, the Beyhive will catch glimpses of the twins, whether that's through social media or in person.
In November 2022, Beyoncé shared a rare post of the entire Carter family in the Halloween spirit. The couple and their three children dressed up as members of the iconic Disney show, "The Proud Family." The "Cuff It" singer captioned the photo, "Family every single day and night." Sir and Rumi stole the spotlight as there have been very few images of the two online, and it's clear they are a spitting image of both Jay-Z and Beyoncé.
Rumi, especially, has her mom's one-of-a-kind style. Madonna recently attended Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour, and not only did she get the chance to meet Queen B, but also her youngest daughter, per Page Six. The "Vogue" singer shared a photo of the three along with her own daughters, and it's safe to say Rumi got her love for clothes from Beyoncé. The six-year-old rocked a silver top with jean shorts and matching silver Dior sneakers. Rumi has definitely adopted her mom's silver aesthetic and has the looks to match!
Sir and Rumi are making more public appearances
Beyoncé's Renaissance era has brought Sir and Rumi Carter into the public eye a bit more. In October 2023, the singer dropped the trailer for her upcoming concert film, "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé," and fans got a closer look at how big the twins have gotten.
While the film will focus on her new era of music, it will also give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Beyoncé's life, including her kids. From the start, fans will catch glimpses of Rumi stretching with her mom and Sir giving a kiss to the "Formation" singer. At one point in the trailer, a young Rumi displays her mom's showmanship as she throws a blanket off her shoulders, similar to how Beyoncé does during her set.
Rumi has even joined her mom on several stops of the tour. In June 2023, a video captured the six-year-old watching the show alongside her dad, Jay-Z, and it seems she's familiar with how the concert plays out. Rumi was caught yelling, "Hey Mrs. Carter," along with the rest of the crowd.
The six-year-old has grown up so much but is still a mommy's girl at heart. While watching Beyoncé from the pit, Rumi tried to get the attention of her mom by waving at her, unfortunately, Beyoncé seemed to be in the zone and missed it. Rumi has made more public appearances than her twin brother, Sir, but hopefully, with the upcoming concert film, the Beyhive will see more of both twins.