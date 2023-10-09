Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Twins Sir And Rumi Carter Are Growing Up Fast

"1+1" equals two little bundles of joy! Sir and Rumi Carter probably have the most famous parents on the planet; who can compare to Beyoncé and Jay-Z? The power couple, who already had their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, in 2012, knew they wanted to add to their family not long after welcoming their little one. "I would like more children. I think my daughter needs some company. I definitely love being [a] big sister," the "Crazy in Love" singer shared with ABC News in 2013 (via People).

Although it didn't happen as quickly as some might have thought, Beyoncé and Jay-Z eventually expanded their family. Of course, Beyoncé is Queen B for a reason, and when she announced she was pregnant with twins in 2017, the internet went into a frenzy.

The Grammy-winning musician shared the news in an iconic photoshoot on social media with a floral theme as she held her belly. "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes," she wrote. The post garnered over ten million likes and flooded social media feeds as people shared the news and congratulated the couple.

Just months after the pair announced their pregnancy, they welcomed Sir and Rumi into their lives in June 2017. While this may seem like just yesterday, it's actually been a couple of years since the twins were born, and now they're growing up quickly.