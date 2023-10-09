Melissa Ashworth: What We Know About Brandon Blackstock's First Wife
Kelly Clarkson is ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's second wife. Before Clarkson, he was married to a woman named Melissa Ashworth.
Fans are more familiar with his split from the singer, though, and it's been several years since Clarkson's marriage to Blackstock came to a bitter end in 2020. Her June 2023 album "Chemistry" includes many personal details of their split, but even though much of the album covers a depressing chapter of her life, she told NPR that it's not all negative. "I was very adamant about making it more than just that — like, the negative of, like, what can happen from our relationships because 'Favorite Kind Of High' is not a breakup anthem," shared Clarkson. "Like, that's like a — you know, it's almost like that lust that you feel for someone right off the bat — that chemical reaction that you have with, you know, very few people."
However, "Chemistry" — which contains some of the songs Clarkson wrote about her divorce — may still help fans understand why the marriage came to an end. After all, the mom-of-two "did not handle [the divorce] well," as revealed on her Zane Lowe interview. "I don't know how people get through anything like that because I'm not going to say I did it gracefully. Behind closed doors by myself, it was not," she added. With that said, Ashworth also dealt with a divorce from Blackstock after 11 years of marriage, even if she didn't have a public venue to channel her emotions.
Melissa Ashworth had a great relationship with Kelly Clarkson
Melissa Ashworth's marriage to Brandon Blackstock lasted just over a decade, from 2001 until 2012. They had two children, Savannah Blackstock and Seth Blackstock. Because Ashworth is not famous like her ex-husband and Kelly Clarkson, her social media habits are unknown. However, it's clear that she isn't bitter about Blackstock's relationship with Clarkson. During one of Ashworth's rare interviews with Radar Online in 2014, she shared a super kind sentiment about Clarkson's then-newborn, River Rose Blackstock. "She's just absolutely precious," said Ashworth. And Kelly is doing great." Ashworth also revealed that she and Clarkson "have a wonderful relationship," adding, "I love Kelly and we get along great, and my husband and I hang out with them all the time." Sounds like Ashworth could write a book on keeping peace with your ex-husband's new wife.
Although it's rare for Ashworth to speak in public, it should be noted that she's publicly also stayed out of Blackstock and Clarkson's divorce drama — including the lawsuit that her former father-in-law and Clarkson's former manager filed against the singer over unpaid fees, per Us Weekly. Given that her kids are half-siblings with Clarkson's kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander Blackstock, it's probably for the best that the moms stay on good terms. Interestingly, Clarkson's been pretty light on public commentary about Ashworth, which is interesting given Clarkson's candid personality. Then again, no comments are better than having her words possibly misconstrued.
Melissa Ashworth is a young grandmother
Unless Melissa Ashworth, who is currently 49, has more kids, her days of running after her own babies and toddlers are long gone. However, that doesn't mean that Ashworth doesn't have any little ones in her life. Her daughter, Savannah Blackstock, had her first child, Lake Easton Lee, in 2022. Months earlier, Blackstock shared the wonderful news alongside a series of adorable farm-themed maternity photos. "The most precious secret we've ever kept," Blackstock captioned the Instagram photos of herself and her partner.
One year later, Blackstock celebrated Lake's first birthday. "One year ago today I became a MaMa!!" wrote Blackstock on Instagram, adding, "One year ago today my life changed and I have loved every second of it. It has definitely been a roller coaster of a year [...] Happy 1st birthday to my baby boy Lake Easton." Blackstock also shared photos of her wedding day in September 2022, which was sure to be a happy day for the entire Ashworth and Blackstock family.