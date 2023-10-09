Melissa Ashworth: What We Know About Brandon Blackstock's First Wife

Kelly Clarkson is ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's second wife. Before Clarkson, he was married to a woman named Melissa Ashworth.

Fans are more familiar with his split from the singer, though, and it's been several years since Clarkson's marriage to Blackstock came to a bitter end in 2020. Her June 2023 album "Chemistry" includes many personal details of their split, but even though much of the album covers a depressing chapter of her life, she told NPR that it's not all negative. "I was very adamant about making it more than just that — like, the negative of, like, what can happen from our relationships because 'Favorite Kind Of High' is not a breakup anthem," shared Clarkson. "Like, that's like a — you know, it's almost like that lust that you feel for someone right off the bat — that chemical reaction that you have with, you know, very few people."

However, "Chemistry" — which contains some of the songs Clarkson wrote about her divorce — may still help fans understand why the marriage came to an end. After all, the mom-of-two "did not handle [the divorce] well," as revealed on her Zane Lowe interview. "I don't know how people get through anything like that because I'm not going to say I did it gracefully. Behind closed doors by myself, it was not," she added. With that said, Ashworth also dealt with a divorce from Blackstock after 11 years of marriage, even if she didn't have a public venue to channel her emotions.