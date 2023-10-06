Jamie Foxx Suffers A Tragic Loss

Jamie Foxx is mourning the loss of one of his close friends and collaborators. On October 5, 2023, actor Keith Jefferson died at the age of 53, as The Hollywood Reporter wrote. Leading up to his passing, Jefferson had revealed he'd been diagnosed with cancer. Per his website, Jefferson was a Texas native who was known for roles in projects such as "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood," "The Hateful Eight," "Django Unchained," and "The Jamie Foxx Show," among others. He and Foxx also worked together most recently for the movie "All-Star Weekend," which has Foxx serving as its director and hasn't yet been released.

Back in August 2023, Jefferson spoke about his cancer journey on Instagram and praised his loved ones for offering their support, including Foxx. "I have a loving family and the best friends in the entire world. You know who you are. From my Mom to J Foxx and everybody in between," Jefferson said. "I love you whole heartedly." Previously, Jefferson talked about his and Foxx's friendship when he took to social media to honor Foxx's birthday in December 2021. "We've been thru a lot but I would step in the ring with you anytime and will always have your back fighting for and beside you," Jefferson wrote. Now, Foxx is opening up about his grief amid this heartbreaking loss.