Tragic Details About Brittany Mahomes

She might be one of the least-liked athlete WAGs, but Brittany Mahomes sure knows how to make the news. Brittany first shot into the limelight in 2017 following her then-boyfriend, Patrick Mahomes' draft into the NFL. Football and the Super Bowl are not the only things the Mahomes have become known for. Brittany in particular has gained popularity for her antics, which range between her post-game celebrations to controversial social media posts. Nothing, however, could have prepared Brittany for her sudden rise to fame. "I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this," she admitted during a July 2023 interview with CBS Morning.

In addition to constantly warding off internet critics, Brittany also faces her fair share of personal struggles, including motherhood. In April 2023, the fitness trainer, who shares daughter Sterling Skye and son Bronze with Patrick, admitted to feeling mom guilt for having help with her kids. "I think for me it was just still learning to make time for yourself and other stuff and not just solely your child! Life is still moving when you have a kiddo so obviously they become your main priority but you can't just forget about everything else you did before," she said on Instagram (via People).

Amid her difficult life in the spotlight and as a mother, Brittany has also undergone a slew of tragic events over the years.