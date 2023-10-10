Tragic Details About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift fell pretty hard for Joe Alwyn, a British actor whom she supposedly met at the 2016 Met Gala. The two started hanging out soon after, and seemingly quickly realized that they had a thing for one another. Although their relationship was kept fairly private, fans knew that Swift was in love because she started to write some serious love songs, like "London Boy" and, of course, "Lover." The two were together for six years, and many fans were convinced that Swift and Alwyn were end game. In fact, there were even rumors that they had secretly tied the knot. But sadly, their love didn't last.

Fans were quick to notice that Alwyn wasn't in attendance at any of Swift's concerts on her "Eras Tour" in March 2023, sparking worldwide rumors that the "Lavender Haze" singer had ended things with her beau. Sure enough, breakup reports surfaced shortly thereafter. "They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," a source told People of the split that April, adding that the two just "weren't the right fit for one another."

Despite the seemingly amicable way things ended, Swifties believed that this split was a tough one for the star, especially once she was seen crying while performing "Champagne Problems" — a song she co-wrote with Alwyn — on tour, as evidenced by a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.