The Most Uncomfortable Taylor Swift Moments

Taylor Swift has come a long way from crying on her guitar. After she got her first break with "Teardrops on My Guitar," she turned her tears into lucrative breakup ballads and pop songs that earned her a reputation for being one of the most famous artists of her generation. And don't let her innocent act fool you, because she's got a "blank space" and she just might write your name.

Music aside, the Grammy-winning artist has battled criticism about her love life and personal relationships ever since she became famous. From her current dating life to her exes to whomever she might be alluding to in her many breakup tracks, Tay can't seem to catch a break when it comes to the media. While she's steadfast in maintaining her artistic integrity and keeping her private business private, it's led to some pretty uncomfortable interviews over the years.

The "Red" singer has been known to have a beef or two over the years as well, from fighting with Katy Perry over backup dancers to Scooter Braun selling the rights to her music. Swift has a "big reputation" and it's not always her music that has people talking. Good thing for her and Swifties everywhere, they know a thing or two about shaking it off. I'ma let you finish — but we're taking a look at the most uncomfortable Taylor Swift moments over the years.