Dark Secrets The Cast Of 'Hannah Montana' Tried To Hide

"Hannah Montana" may have inspired millions of Disney fans to rock a blonde wig and learn the "Hoedown Throwdown," but the series has a more complicated history than some fans may realize. When a teenage Miley Cyrus auditioned for a part in the series, she had no idea it would be the catalyst for her music career. She probably didn't envision her future self swinging naked from wrecking balls either, but who can blame her?

While the series was an instant hit, filming the show was anything but seamless. Grueling working hours and rocky interpersonal relationships were just some of the known obstacles involving the show. Many Disney stars went from boasting enormous careers to tarnishing their reputations. From scandalized photos to run-ins with the law, some "Hannah Montana" stars went on to lead lives far different from the innocent teenagers they once played.

They say that some truths are stranger than fiction, and in the case of "Hannah Montana," some truths are darker too. We're breaking down dark secrets the cast of Hannah Montana tried to hide.