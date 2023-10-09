How Jennifer Aniston Felt About Her On-Screen Kiss With Will Poulter

Jennifer Aniston has logged a long list of on-camera kisses over the years. On "Friends," she kissed everyone from David Schwimmer to Winona Ryder — and that was just in Season 7 alone! Some of her smooches have been more awkward than others. Mitchell Whitfield, who played Aniston's "Friends" character Rachel Green's ex-fiancé Barry, once told Cinema Blend that kissing the star wasn't all it was cracked up to be. "I have guys for years who would ask me, 'Dude, you kissed Jennifer Aniston," Whitfield said. "And I was like, 'Well, imagine kissing someone you know, that you've known for a long time, that you're just friends with, in front of about 200 people when it's about 120 degrees with a bunch of cameras on you, and I think it always ruins it."

Ditto for Tate Donovan, who played Rachel's crush, Joshua, in a six-episode arc — amid a real-life breakup with the "Friends" star. The exes even locked lips in the Season 4 episode "The One With Rachel's New Dress." Donovan later told Us Weekly he was "dying inside" while filming romantic scenes with Aniston. He had to pretend as if they were just two actors without any personal history, which was understandably pretty difficult.

However, all of that pales in comparison to Aniston's most awkward kiss ever with Will Poulter — a star who was still a teenager when they filmed their smooch in "We the Millers."