How Much Did Wendy Williams Lose In Her Divorce From Kevin Hunter?

If you're a fan of celebrity gossip, you've undoubtedly heard of Wendy Williams. Since the mid to late 1980s, the New Jersey native has cultivated a successful career within the entertainment space with her work in radio and on "The Wendy Williams Show." Although Williams seemed to have it all — a successful career and a loving family — things took a drastic turn in 2019. At the start of the year, the "Think Like A Man" star filed for divorce from her second husband, Kevin Hunter, citing irreconcilable differences, per Page Six. In a statement to the publication, a rep for the TV personality said, "Thank you to everyone for respecting the family's privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy, and they are working through this process together." While Williams refrained from listing infidelity in her legal filing, she later confirmed that the reason behind the divorce was due to Hunter's love child with his longtime mistress.

"My husband was about to have a baby, and I knew that I was about to divorce," she told The New York Times Magazine. After nearly a year of legal negotiations, the pair's divorce was finalized in January 2020. You're probably wondering how much Williams gave to Hunter following their split. Here's what we know about the couple's rather interesting divorce settlement.