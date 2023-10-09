How Much Did Wendy Williams Lose In Her Divorce From Kevin Hunter?
If you're a fan of celebrity gossip, you've undoubtedly heard of Wendy Williams. Since the mid to late 1980s, the New Jersey native has cultivated a successful career within the entertainment space with her work in radio and on "The Wendy Williams Show." Although Williams seemed to have it all — a successful career and a loving family — things took a drastic turn in 2019. At the start of the year, the "Think Like A Man" star filed for divorce from her second husband, Kevin Hunter, citing irreconcilable differences, per Page Six. In a statement to the publication, a rep for the TV personality said, "Thank you to everyone for respecting the family's privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy, and they are working through this process together." While Williams refrained from listing infidelity in her legal filing, she later confirmed that the reason behind the divorce was due to Hunter's love child with his longtime mistress.
"My husband was about to have a baby, and I knew that I was about to divorce," she told The New York Times Magazine. After nearly a year of legal negotiations, the pair's divorce was finalized in January 2020. You're probably wondering how much Williams gave to Hunter following their split. Here's what we know about the couple's rather interesting divorce settlement.
Wendy Williams gave Kevin Hunter $250,000 to find a new home
In January 2022, a New Jersey judge finalized Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter's divorce. While their relationship and subsequent breakup made massive headlines, details regarding their divorce settlement were shockingly kept under wraps, aside from a few details. According to documents obtained by Page Six, Williams and Hunter opted out of paying alimony. Concerning their shared home in Livingston, New Jersey, the couple agreed to split the profit following its sale. While Williams was not obligated to pay alimony, she did give Hunter $250,000 to help him relocate from their former home. Hunter also forfeited his shares in the pair's production company for an unidentified lump sum and severance package. Lastly, Williams agreed to hold on to a new $1 million life insurance policy that would go directly to Hunter if she were to pass away.
Shortly after finalizing their divorce, the radio personality opened up on "The Tonight Show" to Jimmy Fallon about her excitement for her future. "After nine months, yes. I am fully divorced. A door has closed in old life. The new chapter has been so lovely," she explained. Williams added that she had no regrets about her second marriage ending, stating: "It was 25 years. I don't regret, but sometimes people move on with their lives." However, Williams and Hunter's split didn't stay amicable for long.
Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter have hit another financial snag post divorce
While it was reported Wendy Williams was not obligated to pay alimony, it seems that the television personality was making monthly payments to Kevin Hunter anyway. In November 2022, Hunter filed court documents accusing Wendy Williams of not keeping up with her monthly payments, which she had made since their divorce was finalized. In the filing, the former TV producer claimed that the lack of payments had negatively impacted his life. "I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowners association, and I'm behind on that bill," he said in court docs obtained by The U.S. Sun. Hunter added that if his outstanding fees were not paid, he would be put out, and his house would be foreclosed. "My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement," his statement added. Lastly, Hunter claimed that Williams' financial guardian gave him no reason why her payments to him stopped.
In February 2023, a New Jersey judge denied Hunter's request for the aforementioned payments to resume. While the judge categorized the producer's demands as non-urgent, they stated he could seek mediation assistance. "The parties are to participate in binding arbitration," they said. "The issues surrounding the severance payments and the [Qualified Domestic Relations Order] are disputed and therefore need to be mediated."