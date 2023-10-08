Michael Chiarello, Food Network Star, Dead At 61

Food Network star Michael Chiarello has died at the age of 61, according to TMZ. Chiarello's company confirmed to the outlet that the celebrity chef died from anaphylactic shock on October 7, after experiencing an allergic reaction to an unnamed allergen. "We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael," said his family in a statement. "His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table."

Chiarello had been hospitalized for several days before his death, but succumbed to the allergic reaction on Saturday, according to People. His surviving family, which includes his ex-wife and four kids, has requested that his supporters donate to Meals on Wheels — a charitable organization that seeks to supply the elderly with fresh, healthy meal options.

Before his untimely passing, Chiarello enjoyed a successful culinary career that spanned several Food Network shows, including "Season By Season," "Napa Style," and "Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello" — which garnered him a Daytime Emmy in 2005. However, Chiarello was also a world-renowned Italian chef, who headed up several successful restaurants, eateries, and even a winery.