Is RHOC Alum Jo De La Rosa Married? A Look Inside Her Life Today
Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member Jo De La Rosa has officially tied the knot and embarked on an exciting new business venture. De La Rosa gained popularity after appearing on the first two seasons of the hit Bravo show. At the time, the reality star was engaged to Slade Smiley, but she left the show around the time they decided to call off their engagement. In the time since her reality TV heyday, De La Rosa began a long-term relationship with music composer and artist Taran Gray.
In a 2022 interview with People, De La Rosa discussed how her feelings for Gray blossomed when they first met on Hinge and began their relationship online during the pandemic. "It really did feel like I was in a 'Love Is Blind' episode because I was falling in love with this human over a screen," De La Rosa said. "The TV personality shared her engagement to Gray in July 2021. "Still feel like I'm dreaming the morning after but last night, I said yes," De La Rosa wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of her and Gray, with De La Rosa proudly flaunting her engagement ring. Now, the pair has entered a new phase of their relationship.
Jo De La Rosa is finally married
Jo De La Rosa is in a blissful marriage with Taran Gray. People wrote that the love birds got hitched at a private home in Palos Verdes Estates, California, in May 2022. There were 90 guests present at the nuptials, and the special day had an Enchanted Forest theme. "It was pure magic," De La Rosa said. "It's going to take us a long time to come down to earth. It was truly a dream come true!" Additionally, she took the opportunity to praise her other half while reflecting on their love story. "He's the most incredible man and has the most amazing heart," De La Rosa said of Gray. She added, "I really feel I found the love of my life."
De La Rosa also shared a few video clips on Instagram alongside her husband, with both spending time together on their wedding day, including one moment in which they shared a kiss. "'The last single girl kiss' #becomingmrsgray," De La Rosa wrote. She later posted photos of her and her better half on the beach during their honeymoon in Grenada. "When reality is finally better than your dreams... you never wanna go to sleep again," De La Rosa shared. Since tying the knot, De La Rosa and Gray have chosen to collaborate on a new professional venture.
Joe De La Rosa and Taran Gray have started a creative agency
Jo De La Rosa and Taran Gray have begun their own business together. "When you're about to celebrate your one year anniversary but you decide to quit your jobs to start a creative agency that specializes in TikTok content instead," De La Rosa wrote on Instagram in April 2023 alongside a selfie with Gray. The agency is called SocialPlay, which De La Rosa describes as "an LA based creative agency specializing in TikTok content that connects brands to their ideal audience," per her LinkedIn page. Additionally, De La Rosa makes lifestyle, beauty, and fashion content through her eponymous digital platform, Jo De La Rosa Gray & Co.
The "Real Housewives" alum has continued to offer updates on her life with Gray. In July 2023, she shared a selfie on social media with her spouse, writing, "It's giving Mr & Mrs." Gray then gave De La Rosa an endearing compliment. "Just here to look at the pretty girl again," he commented. In May 2023, De La Rosa took to Instagram to celebrate her and Gray's one-year wedding anniversary. "They say your first year of marriage is the hardest but this first year being married to you has had more nights laughing together than I can count," De La Rosa wrote. "We've had challenges thrown our way but we've been able to get through them."