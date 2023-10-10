Is RHOC Alum Jo De La Rosa Married? A Look Inside Her Life Today

Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member Jo De La Rosa has officially tied the knot and embarked on an exciting new business venture. De La Rosa gained popularity after appearing on the first two seasons of the hit Bravo show. At the time, the reality star was engaged to Slade Smiley, but she left the show around the time they decided to call off their engagement. In the time since her reality TV heyday, De La Rosa began a long-term relationship with music composer and artist Taran Gray.

In a 2022 interview with People, De La Rosa discussed how her feelings for Gray blossomed when they first met on Hinge and began their relationship online during the pandemic. "It really did feel like I was in a 'Love Is Blind' episode because I was falling in love with this human over a screen," De La Rosa said. "The TV personality shared her engagement to Gray in July 2021. "Still feel like I'm dreaming the morning after but last night, I said yes," De La Rosa wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of her and Gray, with De La Rosa proudly flaunting her engagement ring. Now, the pair has entered a new phase of their relationship.