The Tragedy That Prompted Rachel Melvin's Return To Days Of Our Lives

After a decade away, Rachel Melvin returned to "Days of Our Lives" when a tragedy struck a beloved former cast member. Younger "Days of Our Lives" fans probably aren't up to speed on Rachel Melvin's version of Chelsea Brady — the troubled teenage daughter of Billie Reed and Bo Brady. Melvin previously starred in the long-running soap from 2005 to 2009, where her character skillfully caused all kinds of hullabaloo for the citizens of Salem.

In 2009, however, Melvin said goodbye to the misguided character. "It's very bittersweet," admitted Melvin to Soap Opera Digest in 2009. "It was a lot of buildup for me leaving — this had been in the back of my mind for a year, it had been official for a month and now it was final." Melvin also revealed that she was sad about the possibility she might not play Chelsea again.

With that said, there was a little drama surrounding Melvin's exit. According to Soap Central, fan theories regarding Melvin's departure from the show weren't all that favorable. "People have gone so far as to speculate that I'm leaving because I 'wasn't getting my way' with storylines, or that I was 'disappointed with the way the show was going,'" the outlet noted that Melvin on her website. However, that narrative wasn't accurate, according to the star. Fortunately, Melvin's goodbye to "Days of Our Lives" didn't last forever, as she recently took on the role of Chelsea Brady yet again.