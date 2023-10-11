Devastating Details About Paul Simon's Personal Life

Having started writing songs at 13, Paul Simon dedicated nearly all of his life to his craft. As such, his personal life often influenced his work — and vice-versa. The massively famous duo Simon & Garfunkel, which he formed with Art Garfunkel, infamously disbanded amid vicious animosity. Simon & Garfunkel technically split when Garfunkel starred in the 1970 "Catch-22" adaptation while Simon's part was dropped, creating resentment and logistic problems for them. "He said, 'Well, the way I see it is I'll do movies for six months, and you'll write songs and then I'll come back and then I'll sing, you know, for six months.' And I thought, 'Yeah, the hell with that,'" Simon recalled on CNN's The Axe Files in 2016. But the end of Simon & Garfunkel actually stems from the collapse of their friendship.

Simon went on to carve a successful solo career, but his life was still often in the press. Simon has had three marriages, all of which were marked by major ups and downs and plenty of controversy — starting with the first one. Simon's first wife, Peggy Harper, was married to his manager, Mort Lewis, when they first met, according to Peter Ames Carlin's 2016 biography "Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon." Similarly, Simon reportedly met Carrie Fisher through his then-girlfriend, the "Shining" star Shelley Duvall, with whom he had been living for two years, People reported in 1981. Simon is undoubtedly one of the big songwriters of his generation, but his life was anything but smooth.