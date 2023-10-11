9 Photos Of Below Deck Stars Bringing The Heat This Summer

Since 2013, reality TV enthusiasts have been captivated by the addictive series "Below Deck." As the title suggests, the show follows the different crews on luxurious yachts as they charter trips for the wealthy and fabulous. However, the real meat of the show is the juicy drama between the deckhands, stews, and on-board chef. Since its premiere on Bravo, the series has become a sleeper hit, spawning several spin-offs, including "Below Mediterranean," "Below Deck Sailing Yacht," and "Below Deck Down Under." When reflecting on its success, Bravo head Andy Cohen told Bravo Insider: "I was like, 'get a bunch more boats in the water,' because I realized this could go on with different casts and different groups and different boats." Captain Lee Rosbach — who has appeared in all 10 seasons of the original series — echoed similar sentiments in an interview with The Guardian. "It's Downton Abbey on the water. A lot of people thought this would be the death of the yachting industry, but that hasn't happened," he explained.

While the "Below Deck" universe has gained immense popularity due to its shocking drama and hilarious ship hijinks, the franchise has also been lauded for featuring some of reality TV's most attractive stars, from Chef Ileisha Dell to deckhand Alex Prospon, the respective casts of the show's various iterations have certainly brought the heat to fans worldwide. With the end of summer, we wanted to highlight some of the best-sunkissed photos from "Below Deck's" finest.