Celebs Who Left The Hallmark Channel For Great American Family

The Hallmark Channel has been the leader in providing viewers with feel-good holiday films, especially with its beloved "Countdown to Christmas" schedule. However, a new network has slowly rivaled Hallmark since its launch in 2021, giving viewers similar content with made-for-TV films and holiday programming. The network, Great American Family (formally known as GAC Family), was started by former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott. Though it has a long way to go in overtaking Hallmark, it surely is coming up the ranks.

And it's not only the family-friendly content that is a lot similar to Hallmark. Great American Family, which is much more faith-based, has poached many beloved Hallmark stars. Viewers have seen the likes of Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, and even Hallmark queen Candace Cameron Bure sign major contracts with Great American Family, with a significant cause for jumping ship due to the actors' religious backgrounds as Hallmark began to include more diversity, such as LGBTQ+ stories, in their films.

So, which actors made the change to leave Hallmark behind and join Great American Family? See for yourself below.