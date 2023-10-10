Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Delivers Poignant Message Amid Taylor Swift Backlash

Kayla Nicole hasn't said much since her ex, Travis Kelce, embarked upon his rumored new romance with Taylor Swift. Besides her selfie and unfollowing former BFF Brittany Mahomes, no one has been able to truly tell how Nicole feels about what has unfolded — until now.

The reporter took to social media to share a message to Black girls everywhere, tying it in with her current Kelce-Swift situation. The influencer shared, "Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. You'll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don't protect what they don't value." Nicole then discussed how many will "say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment" and that, as a Black woman, they will suggest you should have expected it. But, the influencer wants people to know that's not the truth. She shared, "But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere. Your value is deep within your heart."

Nicole told her listeners that power lies "in your silence," and you don't have to respond to the criticism. She ended the message by stating, "Most importantly, I want you to remember that you are loved... You deserve protection and your feelings — they matter too." Although she never mentioned Kelce or Swift by name, it was clear to fans that she was referring to how she has been painted as the villain in the couple's recent romance.