Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Delivers Poignant Message Amid Taylor Swift Backlash
Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, shared a heartwarming message amid the Kansas City Chiefs player's rumored romance with Taylor Swift.
Since Kelce and Swift began garnering buzz, it's safe to say that Nicole's life has completely changed. The reporter's life has been picked apart as her ex has sparked a very public relationship with one of the biggest stars on the planet. Nicole and Kelce had a 5-year romance before his relationship with Swift, which ended in May 2022. Amid their breakup, the two have tried to move on with their lives.
It's been more than a year since the pair called it quits, but Nicole has become tied to the Traylor romance. Some people have said the football star fumbled the bag, and others have criticized Nicole. The on-air reporter seems to have taken notice of all the attention she's received since her ex became involved with the "Karma" singer. In September, days after the internet went crazy over Swift's appearance at Kelce's Chiefs game, Nicole shared a post seemingly throwing shade at all the attention she's received. Nicole stunned in a pink romper as she captioned the photo, "For your viewing pleasure." Clearly aware that all eyes are on her, Nicole is not interested in the criticism or her ex's new romance. However, as time has passed, Nicole has taken the opportunity to use her platform to deliver an important message that relates to her current situation with Kelce and Swift.
Kayla Nicole has an empowering message for Black girls
Kayla Nicole hasn't said much since her ex, Travis Kelce, embarked upon his rumored new romance with Taylor Swift. Besides her selfie and unfollowing former BFF Brittany Mahomes, no one has been able to truly tell how Nicole feels about what has unfolded — until now.
The reporter took to social media to share a message to Black girls everywhere, tying it in with her current Kelce-Swift situation. The influencer shared, "Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. You'll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don't protect what they don't value." Nicole then discussed how many will "say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment" and that, as a Black woman, they will suggest you should have expected it. But, the influencer wants people to know that's not the truth. She shared, "But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere. Your value is deep within your heart."
Nicole told her listeners that power lies "in your silence," and you don't have to respond to the criticism. She ended the message by stating, "Most importantly, I want you to remember that you are loved... You deserve protection and your feelings — they matter too." Although she never mentioned Kelce or Swift by name, it was clear to fans that she was referring to how she has been painted as the villain in the couple's recent romance.