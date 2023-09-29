Why We're Worried About Taylor Swift's Fast Relationship With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored love story is going to have that cheer captain crying into her pompoms with seething jealousy. Swift has moved out of the bleachers and into one of the cushy suites at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, seemed pretty enchanted by the pop princess.

Ahead of Swift's appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs' September 24, 2023 showdown against the Chicago Bears, one source told The Messenger that the pair had been getting to know each other but weren't a thing yet. Meanwhile, another insider told ET, "Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her." Now, there's no convincing some fans of this potential couple that they need to calm down, and the internet is already doing what it does best by cooking up (or maybe we should say popping up) wild conspiracy theories about their rumored romance. One hilarious example? Speculation that Swift tried to avoid unwanted attention by crawling inside a human-sized wheeled box when it was time to leave her suite. There was a huge popcorn bag perched atop the box, so it was presumed to be a popcorn storage container. A source later told TMZ that Swift did not hitch a ride with the snack.

It's been delightful following the play-by-play of this pair so far, but there are some reasons we fear that the end game here might disappoint a lot of people.