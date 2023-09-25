Taylor Swift Steals Brittany Mahomes' Thunder At Chiefs Game (& Fans Are Cackling About It)

Superstar Taylor Swift found herself at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday night, and not to belt out a three-hour setlist for her iconic "Eras" Tour. As it turns out, the "Cruel Summer" singer was in the audience to witness rumored beau Travis Kelce score touchdowns, making her just about the most famous person in the box seats. No offense, Brittany Mahomes!

It's been months since rumors of Swift and Kelce dating made the rounds online. After all, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wasn't shy about having the hots for the singer. In July 2023, the NFL star shared on the "New Heights" podcast that he made a friendship bracelet for Swift with his number on it with the intention of giving it to her at her Kansas City tour stop, but her pre and post-show routine made it impossible. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he said. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Kelce decided to shoot his shot once more nonetheless, telling "The Pat McAfee Show" that he invited her to one of his team's games. "I threw the ball in her court," he said. And as luck would have it, Swift finally made it, much to the delight of not just Swifties but Chiefs fans who wanted the spotlight to be away from Brittany Mahomes for once.