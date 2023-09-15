NFL Star Jason Kelce Slyly Responds To Rumors Of Brother Travis Dating Taylor Swift

Is there a new "Love Story" taking center stage in Taylor Swift's life? Ever since the Grammy winner split from Joe Alwyn after six years together, Swifties have been scouring headlines and song lyrics for any clues as to who she may be dating next. Swift has been single following her brief fling with The 1975 front-man Matty Healy, but that could be about to change — if Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has anything to say about it. According to ET, Travis is shooting his shot with the songbird now that he's also back on the market. "Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football," a source told the outlet.

When it came to wooing Swift, Travis had a plan. As Travis told his brother Jason Kelce on the duo's podcast, "New Heights," Swift has been giving out friendship bracelets to fans attending her "Eras" tour. At the Kansas City tour stop, Travis was planning to give Swift a bracelet with his number on it, but he fumbled the approach. "[Taylor] doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal," he said.

Despite the block, Travis still must have figured out a way to impress Swift because the Internet is suddenly shipping the newly minted "Swavis." And when asked about the rumors on September 14, Jason didn't hold back.