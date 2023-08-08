How NFL Star Travis Kelce Tried To Shoot His Shot With Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce apparently heard that Taylor Swift is newly single and made a plan to swoop in. The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs attended one of Swift's shows on her "Eras" tour this summer and decided that he was going to try to shoot his shot, but he didn't get the chance. "I was disappointed because she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. As Swifties have started a tradition of making friendship bracelets that include things such as Swift song lyrics on the beads, according to Billboard, Travis decided that would be his way in. He went to the arena prepared to make a move on the "Reputation" singer by giving her a friendship bracelet that included his phone number.
Travis, who has split from on/off girlfriend Kayla Nicole, according to People magazine, is one of the NFL's most eligible bachelors. Meanwhile, Swift, who split from Joe Alwyn earlier this year, also appears to be single, but she apparently wasn't interested in meeting the Super Bowl champ. Whether or not that was personal, well, Travis thinks it may have been. "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal," he said on his podcast. His brother, of course, had a perfect explanation for why Swift decided not to meet up with Travis.
Taylor Swift isn't a Kansas City Chiefs fan
Jason Kelce was pretty quick to let his brother know that Taylor Swift's decision not to talk to him before or after his show was probably because she's a Philadelphia Eagles fan. And he wasn't even teasing. During her concert in Philly, Swift revealed that she is, in fact, an Eagles fan. "I don't know how large the debate was, but I did see the debate. I have a lyric that says, 'With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.' I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on. I'm from Philly. Of course, it's the team," she said, according to Fox Sports. Since Travis Kelce's team beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl, well, that could explain a lot, right?
Travis' brother isn't the only person that teased him about his desire to link up with Swift, either. In an interview with FanDuel TV, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen weighed in, saying that "friendship bracelets" wouldn't be how he'd go about getting the attention of a "superstar." He then said he was "surprised" that Swift wasn't into it. "It's hard to say no to Travis Kelce," he joked.
Travis Kelce doesn't have anything more to say about Taylor Swift — or the friendship bracelet he made for her
Back in January, Travis Kelce confirmed that he's single. "I'm in the free market right now," he said on "The Pivot" podcast in January. "I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession. Got my feet up outside of football," he added. With all of this Taylor Swift chatter, however, it's not super surprising that the star tight end was asked about the whole friendship bracelet thing during a chat with the NFL Network.
"I said what I said, and I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what? It is what it is. I'm not going to talk about my personal life. I know what you writers want to hear, and I'm not going to give you anything. And that's going to wrap it up here," Travis responded with laughter when he was asked if he really made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. When sports journalist Andrew Siciliano pressed on, Travis held his ground. "And that's going to wrap it here on the NFL Network," he said, adding that he's "got a football season to worry about."
Although Travis and Swift never actually connected, we think this whole ordeal would make a great Swift song. Heck, we've even got the perfect title: "Big Yeti." Travis previously revealed that it's the nickname he earned back in the day. Your move, Swift.