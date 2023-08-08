How NFL Star Travis Kelce Tried To Shoot His Shot With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce apparently heard that Taylor Swift is newly single and made a plan to swoop in. The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs attended one of Swift's shows on her "Eras" tour this summer and decided that he was going to try to shoot his shot, but he didn't get the chance. "I was disappointed because she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. As Swifties have started a tradition of making friendship bracelets that include things such as Swift song lyrics on the beads, according to Billboard, Travis decided that would be his way in. He went to the arena prepared to make a move on the "Reputation" singer by giving her a friendship bracelet that included his phone number.

Travis, who has split from on/off girlfriend Kayla Nicole, according to People magazine, is one of the NFL's most eligible bachelors. Meanwhile, Swift, who split from Joe Alwyn earlier this year, also appears to be single, but she apparently wasn't interested in meeting the Super Bowl champ. Whether or not that was personal, well, Travis thinks it may have been. "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal," he said on his podcast. His brother, of course, had a perfect explanation for why Swift decided not to meet up with Travis.