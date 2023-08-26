How The Eras Tour Inched Taylor Swift Closer To Billionaire Status

Taylor Swift's Era's Tour has her on her way to billionaire status.

Since March, the Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter has been dazzling stadiums with her fun, over-the-top performances of her biggest hits. Plus, the tour has become somewhat of a celeb hotspot for those who also love Swift's lengthy catalog. The Eras Tour is scheduled to run until the end of 2024. However, Swift does have a two-month break coming up, per her website. North American fans who couldn't previously score the highly-coveted tickets will have to wait until 2024 to see Swift shimmy in her sparkly outfits on their home turf. "Turns out it's NOT the end of an era," wrote Swift on Instagram to announce the additional dates.

The Eras tour hasn't just been great for fans looking for an escape from responsibility. Swift, who is one of the richest female celebs in the world, is also benefiting from her fan's loyalty and support. Currently, Forbes cites Swift's net worth at $740 million, which means she's closer than ever to becoming a billionaire. And though Swift's never shared how much she thinks her music is worth, she believes that she deserves to be fairly compensated. "Music is art, and art is important and rare. Important, rare things are valuable. Valuable things should be paid for," wrote Swift for the Wall Street Journal in 2014. According to the latest reports, Swift's ongoing Eras tour is paying her quite well.