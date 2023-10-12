The Scandal That Nearly Got Comedian Hasan Minhaj Canceled

Amongst many well-known, successful comedians out there today, Hasan Minhaj managed to make a name for himself, especially as a person of color. After struggling as a standup comic, he got his big break as a senior correspondent for "The Daily Show" and made a name for himself after roasting Donald Trump at the 2017 White House Correspondents Dinner. That same year, he came out with his very first standup special, "Homecoming King," on Netflix and went on to host his talk show "Patriot Act" on the streaming network for two years.

Minhaj references a lot of his Indian upbringing in his routines, as well as stories about his life growing up with Muslim immigrant parents. In "Homecoming King," he spoke about a menacing phone call to his family after September 11 and someone smashing their car window afterward. "Do I sort of just forget this hate crime? Do I sweep up the glass, that way the neighbors don't see it, and just go back inside and actually be grateful that they broke the windows on the car," Minhaj shared on "Fresh Air." He continued, "Or do I use this as a moment to be like, no, this is wrong, and I should speak up and say something?" The story was just one of many that Minhaj has recounted over the years but it was soon revealed that he had fudged details and some may not even be true.