What We Know About About Romeo Beckham's Girlfriend, Mia Regan
It seems the Beckham boys are romantics at heart, much like their parents. The Netflix documentary "Beckham" takes us inside David Beckham's football career and his sweet relationship with his wife, Victoria. For example, we learn that David knew he was going to marry Victoria after seeing her perform as Posh Spice on TV. This theme of instant love is somewhat reflected in their oldest son Brooklyn Beckham's whirlwind courtship (and subsequent marriage) to Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn's younger brother, Romeo Beckham, has been equally lucky in the romance department: the 21-year-old has been dating model Mia Regan since 2019, and the two look just as in love as ever.
"4 years round the world with you xx I love you," Romeo captioned an Instagram post that featured him kissing Regan. His girlfriend also loves flaunting their love on social media. "HAPPIII BIRTHDAY SWEET RO ROOOOO my love to you = 5eva xxxx Thank you for being the best xxxxx," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of the two lovebirds engaging in some light PDA. Four years is a long time for your average relationship, especially for young adults. Romeo and Regan did split in 2022, though they've since overcome that brief blip in their romance. We may be able to expect another star-studded wedding soon. However, Regan's aspirations extend beyond her dating life.
Mia Regan is a model and aspiring creative director
The Beckham men seem to have a common weakness: models. Victoria Beckham often models for her eponymous clothing line, and Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola Peltz, is a force of nature in fashion. Mia Regan might be in the early stages of her career, but she has already accomplished a lot, signing with both Ford Models and Storm Management. Regan has walked the runway for JW Anderson and Richard Quinn and is blossoming into a Gen-Z style icon. She worked on a denim capsule collection with Victoria Beckham in 2022, and in 2023, she was the creative director and producer behind Icelandic company 66 North's unisex collection. "Ahh I did a shop window display with the amazing @66north team," the model wrote on Instagram. "Such a fun project, so honoured to creatively direct it."
Stomping the catwalks she may be, but Regan also likes life behind the camera. "I think I'd be really interested in doing more creative direction," she told her fans in a 2022 TikTok video. "So the music behind shows or like the styling behind the shows or the set design or just the whole creative direction behind it." Creative directing for 66 North is certainly a step in the right direction, and fans only need to look to Regan's Instagram for proof that she has a flair for colors, angles, and bold, vintage fashion. She also has a separate Instagram account devoted solely to photography.
Mia Regan is close with Victoria Beckham
Unlike Nicola Peltz's rumored frosty relationship with her mother-in-law, Mia Regan and Victoria Beckham get along very well. When speaking to Vogue about her denim collection with Victoria, Regan revealed that the pair bonded over fashion, explaining, "Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion. I've always wanted to do something like this. ... To see [Victoria] in full work mode was cool." Likewise, Posh Spice praised Regan's cool Gen-Z taste. "Mia has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling. I love that she's fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style," she said.
Regan rarely misses an opportunity to support Victoria, stepping out with Romeo for the premiere of "Beckham," modeling for the Victoria Beckham collab, and even rocking a Victoria Beckham purse at the 2023 Elle Style Awards. Speaking to The News International, a source revealed that Regan has always been "Team Posh" and has supported Victoria throughout "the difficult times." Clearly, Romeo Beckham's mom appreciates the love, especially since she's been portrayed as an allegedly tough mother-in-law amid the drama with Peltz. We don't have to read between the lines to understand that Victoria is rooting for a Romeo x Regan wedding. "Mia is close to Romeo's mum Victoria. It was clear the couple want a long-term future together and have already spoken about being soulmates," an insider told The Mirror.