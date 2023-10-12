What We Know About About Romeo Beckham's Girlfriend, Mia Regan

It seems the Beckham boys are romantics at heart, much like their parents. The Netflix documentary "Beckham" takes us inside David Beckham's football career and his sweet relationship with his wife, Victoria. For example, we learn that David knew he was going to marry Victoria after seeing her perform as Posh Spice on TV. This theme of instant love is somewhat reflected in their oldest son Brooklyn Beckham's whirlwind courtship (and subsequent marriage) to Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn's younger brother, Romeo Beckham, has been equally lucky in the romance department: the 21-year-old has been dating model Mia Regan since 2019, and the two look just as in love as ever.

"4 years round the world with you xx I love you," Romeo captioned an Instagram post that featured him kissing Regan. His girlfriend also loves flaunting their love on social media. "HAPPIII BIRTHDAY SWEET RO ROOOOO my love to you = 5eva xxxx Thank you for being the best xxxxx," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of the two lovebirds engaging in some light PDA. Four years is a long time for your average relationship, especially for young adults. Romeo and Regan did split in 2022, though they've since overcome that brief blip in their romance. We may be able to expect another star-studded wedding soon. However, Regan's aspirations extend beyond her dating life.