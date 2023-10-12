Sharna Burgess Isn't A Fan Of Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil

Australian pro-dancer Sharna Burgess found more than fame and recognition in her tenure on "Dancing with the Stars" – she gained a new love and larger family in dance partner Brian Austin Green. First introduced through their mutual business manager, the pair were already dating when they heated up the dance floor in "DWTS" Season 30. Going Instagram-official in January 2021, Burgess announced her pregnancy with their son, Zane Walker Green, shortly after their Week 4 elimination. Although they didn't win the season, the couple arguably waltzed away with an even bigger prize.

While being Burgess' first child, Zane (born in June 2022) is Green's fifth. His eldest — son Kassius — is mothered by ex-fiancee Vanessa Marcil, whom he met while working on "Beverly Hills, 90210." Although Green and Marcil called it quits in 2003, shortly after Kassius' birth, they continued to co-parent. Additionally, Green co-parents his three other sons — Noah, Bodhi, and Journey Green — with Megan Fox, whom he divorced in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. According to Burgess, both Noah and Journey helped Green propose to her. On a September 2023 episode of Green's podcast, "Oldish," Burgess recalled the adorable moment, gushing, "Noah is holding Zane, and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box... [Brian] takes the box from Journey, and he says, 'Would you spend the rest of your life with us?'"

While enthusiastic about her blended brood, Burgess isn't so crazy about Marcil when it comes to co-parenting Kassius.