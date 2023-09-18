The Drama Involving Sharna Burgess' Exit From Dancing With The Stars

Sharna Burgess has been a pro dancer on "Dancing With the Stars" since 2011, starting out as a troupe member and cha-cha-ing her way to her life partner Brian Austin Green in 2021. In between, the popular Australian choreographer danced with everyone from professional bull rider Bonner Bolton to Backstreet Boy Nick Carter.

In 2018, Burgess finally scored her first mirrorball trophy; the win came with partner Bobby Bones. But one year later, she told fans she would not be returning to the TV dancing show. Burgess' message on Instagram read like a permanent goodbye. "I will not be returning to ['Dancing With the Stars'] this season. I am unbelievably sad to not be back!!!" she wrote before expressing gratitude for all the people she's met on the show. Burgess also told fans she would "miss" everything about the ABC dance-off.

But Burgess' exit was short-lived. She returned to "DWTS" in 2020 with partner Jesse Metcalfe and had her go-around with Green the following season. After taking a brief break in 2022 to focus on motherhood to Zane, the baby boy she shares with Green, Burgess totally expected to be back in the ballroom. So when the season 32 cast was announced in September 2023 and she wasn't on the list, Burgess was stunned — and she strongly hinted at behind-the-scenes drama.