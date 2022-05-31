Sharna Burgess Sets The Record Straight About Her And Brian Austin Green

In short, yes! Fans have been speculating that Sharna Burgess may not be living with her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, after she revealed via Instagram Stories in May that she was house hunting. That caused fans to speculate they were living separately as they await the arrival of their baby boy — but that's not the case.

"I sold my house because I made amazing money on it because the market is so incredible. And I'm buying a house because my mom is moving over here and I'm buying somewhere for her to live," Burgess hit back via her Instagram Stories, noting her boyfriend had been looking at the properties with her (via E! News). She then continued in part, "Is it not obvious that Brian and I live together? And what is so scary about buying a house that you don't live in?" So there we have it!

But that's not the only post via Instagram Stories that's got received some attention. In March, Sharna hit the headlines after she answered a fan's question about Green's former wife, Megan Fox. "I think many women struggle with comparing themselves to a partners [ex]. Or to other women in general," she wrote (via Entertainment Tonight). That's because society has made out that we are a b****y and competitive gender, that we can't possibly be happy with who we are without wanting what 'she' [whoever that is to you] has."