Sharna Burgess Makes A Surprising Admission About Her Pregnancy
Sharna Burgess announced that she was pregnant with her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green's, baby in a February 16 Instagram post. Alongside a professionally taken photo of her growing bump, she wrote, "And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper." The "Dancing with the Stars" participant added that the due date is July 4, 2022. She also left a sweet message for Green that read, "I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky." On the same day, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star took to his own Instagram page to thank his followers for their show of support and express his excitement "to be welcoming a baby boy."
Although this will be Burgess' first child, Green has four children from previous relationships. He shares son Kassius with his ex, Vanessa Marcil, and three children, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with ex-wife Megan Fox, per Us Weekly. Shortly following his split from Fox, Green began dating Burgess in December 2020. The professional dancer admitted in an October 2021 interview with Us Weekly that she loves witnessing the "Terminator" actor's relationships with his kids, which she describes as "really cute."
In the weeks following Burgess and Green's big announcement, Burgess has been answering Q&As on her Instagram page related to her pregnancy. One fan question led to a surprising admission.
Sharna Burgess' pregnancy was unexpected
Sharna Burgess revealed in an Instagram Story Q&A on March 7 that she and her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, were not trying to get pregnant (via Page Six). The news that they were expecting was even more surprising given the fact that Burgess was taking birth control at the time of conception. Fortunately, this wasn't a problem for the duo as it was only a matter of time until they were going to start purposefully trying anyway. The ballroom dancer explained, "The Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it." She added that she and Green "are big believers in everything happening for a reason" and "are excited about it, trusting in it."
Burgess has been updating her Instagram followers on her pregnancy journey as she prepares for the arrival of her little one. Also on March 7, she posted a mirror selfie of her 23-week bump alongside a bullet list detailing how things were going so far. Apparently, baby has begun "practicing his gymnastics skills full out and NIGHTLY" while using her "bladder as his springboard, landing mat .... And pillow." The Australia native added a few foods that she's been loving and craving while pregnant, including Greek salad and popcorn with plenty of butter and salt. Elsewhere, Burgess wrote, "Pregnancy is wild, and I am loving every second of watching observing and admiring the magic that is happening."