Sharna Burgess Makes A Surprising Admission About Her Pregnancy

Sharna Burgess announced that she was pregnant with her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green's, baby in a February 16 Instagram post. Alongside a professionally taken photo of her growing bump, she wrote, "And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper." The "Dancing with the Stars" participant added that the due date is July 4, 2022. She also left a sweet message for Green that read, "I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky." On the same day, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star took to his own Instagram page to thank his followers for their show of support and express his excitement "to be welcoming a baby boy."

Although this will be Burgess' first child, Green has four children from previous relationships. He shares son Kassius with his ex, Vanessa Marcil, and three children, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with ex-wife Megan Fox, per Us Weekly. Shortly following his split from Fox, Green began dating Burgess in December 2020. The professional dancer admitted in an October 2021 interview with Us Weekly that she loves witnessing the "Terminator" actor's relationships with his kids, which she describes as "really cute."

In the weeks following Burgess and Green's big announcement, Burgess has been answering Q&As on her Instagram page related to her pregnancy. One fan question led to a surprising admission.