Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess Reportedly Have Exciting News To Share

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are all smiles a year and change into their romance, which became official in October 2020. Burgess told People in June 2021 about how their relationship evolved during COVID-19 lockdowns. "We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates, and then we were locked in a house together," she shared. "I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time, and it was really awesome." The "Beverly Hills 90210" star chimed in, "On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before." Green added, "And we really have the same moral compass."

The two later competed together on Season 30 of "Dancing With the Stars," with their elimination coming right around their first anniversary. The couple received criticism throughout their run for supposedly being too handsy, to which Burgess clapped back via Instagram. "We kissed once in the first show that's it," she told the naysayers. "This isn't a showmance, this is real life love and it's a part of our journey."

However, many fans are happy for Green, who seemed to have lots of drama during his 10-year marriage to Megan Fox, which produced three sons. (The former "90210" star has an adult son Kassius from a previous relationship.) And now Green's supporters are even more thrilled about his relationship with Burgess, as they reportedly have exciting news to share.