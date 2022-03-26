Why Sharna Burgess Was Scared To Tell Brian Austin Green About Her Pregnancy

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have had quite the whirlwind romance. The "Dancing With the Stars" pro dancer and the "Beverly Hills 90210" actor first got together in late 2020 when they were photographed going on a romantic Hawaiian getaway together, per Page Six. Soon after, they went Instagram official, and by September 2021, Burgess had posted a smoochie Instagram photo in which she described Green as her "end game."

At age 48, Green is more than a decade older than the 36-year-old Burgess, and he came with some baggage after his messy divorce from Megan Fox. The embattled exes share three young sons — Noah, Bodhi, and Journey — and Green also has a 20-year-old son, Kassius, from his even messier split from "General Hospital" alum Vanessa Marcil. (Marcil once claimed that Green "cut out" Kassius from his life, according to People.)

With four sons already, it's likely that Green was not planning to become a father again — at least not so soon into his new relationship. So, when Burgess became unexpectedly pregnant with his fifth child, it's no surprise she was a little nervous about breaking the news to him. But here's the thing: It's not for the reason you might think.