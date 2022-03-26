Why Sharna Burgess Was Scared To Tell Brian Austin Green About Her Pregnancy
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have had quite the whirlwind romance. The "Dancing With the Stars" pro dancer and the "Beverly Hills 90210" actor first got together in late 2020 when they were photographed going on a romantic Hawaiian getaway together, per Page Six. Soon after, they went Instagram official, and by September 2021, Burgess had posted a smoochie Instagram photo in which she described Green as her "end game."
At age 48, Green is more than a decade older than the 36-year-old Burgess, and he came with some baggage after his messy divorce from Megan Fox. The embattled exes share three young sons — Noah, Bodhi, and Journey — and Green also has a 20-year-old son, Kassius, from his even messier split from "General Hospital" alum Vanessa Marcil. (Marcil once claimed that Green "cut out" Kassius from his life, according to People.)
With four sons already, it's likely that Green was not planning to become a father again — at least not so soon into his new relationship. So, when Burgess became unexpectedly pregnant with his fifth child, it's no surprise she was a little nervous about breaking the news to him. But here's the thing: It's not for the reason you might think.
Sharna Burgess was afraid to share her pregnancy news
In February, Sharna Burgess revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant with her first baby — boy No. 5 for Brian Austin Green — on July 4. The "Dancing With the Stars" mirrorball champ admitted the pregnancy was not planned, telling fans in an Instagram Q&A that she was actually on birth control at the time she got pregnant, per Page Six. Burgess added that she and Green had discussed trying to conceive later in 2022, but that "the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it."
With a surprise pregnancy to announce, Burgess revealed that she was "scared" to tell her man about their impending bundle of joy, in part because they were still "relatively new as a couple," and also because he was watching a losing Lakers game at the time. Burgess took a positive pregnancy test in the bathroom as Green watched his beloved basketball team lose, making the timing pretty terrible.
"I was like, 'What am I gonna do?' I can't tell him now,'" Burgess revealed to Us Weekly. "This is terrible news while the Lakers are losing. So I waited for 40 minutes. And he came in like, 'Big day. The Lakers came back and they won.' And I was like, 'It's about to get bigger. You're probably gonna need to sit down for this.'" Burgess added that Green hugged her after she told him the "awesome" news about their baby. "We were probably a year ahead of what we were talking about, but he was so excited knowing how much I've wanted this," she revealed.