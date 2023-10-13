Charlie Sheen's Split From His Ex-Fiancée Brett Rossi Ended In Disaster

Charlie Sheen and ex-fiancée Brett Rossi had a seemingly amicable split that later turned into a bitter legal feud. The former couple started dating in November 2013 but called it quits in October 2014, marking one more entry in Sheen's awful love life. Despite the breakup, the two appeared on good terms even though Rossi didn't become Sheen's fourth wife. "She's a terrific gal — but we've mutually decided to go our separate ways and not spend the rest of our lives together," Sheen said in a statement to E! at the time.

The following month, Rossi was hospitalized for an overdose. "She still has not gotten over the breakup," a source told Radar in November 2014. Rossi later confirmed she had indeed struggled following the breakup.

The next year, Sheen dropped a bombshell when he revealed that he had been diagnosed as HIV positive roughly four years earlier and that certain people were using that information to extort money from him. "I trusted them and they were deep in my inner circle, and I thought they could be helpful. My trust turned to their treason," the "Two and a Half Men" star said while appearing on "Today" in November 2015, which was just over a year after his engagement to Rossi ended.

Shortly after, a lawsuit was filed by Rossi that alleged Sheen had agreed to pay her one million dollars following their breakup but had now backed out of that deal. The lawsuit made several harrowing claims, including that Sheen had not originally disclosed his HIV status to Rossi, even though they were sexually intimate.