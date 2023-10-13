What Has Adele's Ex-Husband Simon Konecki Been Up To Since Their Split?

Adele is so famous that she only needs to be referred to by her first name. However, her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, is much less well-known. Konecki entered the spotlight when he was spotted with the "Someone Like You" singer in Florida back in 2012 (via Digital Spy). The CEO of the charity Drop4Drop made headlines again when Adele was seen sporting a baby bump that same year. She confirmed that she and her beau were expecting their first child together, per People. "I wanted you to hear the news direct from me, obviously we're over the moon and very excited," the singer stated.

After much speculation that Adele and Konecki had married in 2017, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer confirmed to Vogue U.K. that they had actually tied the knot in 2018. "We got married when I was 30 ... and then I left," she confessed. While on Oprah, Adele shared the incident with her friends that made her realize her marriage wasn't working. "We were all answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, 'What's something that no one would ever know about you?' And I just said it in front of three of my friends, I was like, 'I'm really not happy I'm not living, I'm just plodding along,'" she stated (via ET). Since their divorce, Adele and Konecki have been co-parenting their son Angelo together.