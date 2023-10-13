What Has Adele's Ex-Husband Simon Konecki Been Up To Since Their Split?
Adele is so famous that she only needs to be referred to by her first name. However, her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, is much less well-known. Konecki entered the spotlight when he was spotted with the "Someone Like You" singer in Florida back in 2012 (via Digital Spy). The CEO of the charity Drop4Drop made headlines again when Adele was seen sporting a baby bump that same year. She confirmed that she and her beau were expecting their first child together, per People. "I wanted you to hear the news direct from me, obviously we're over the moon and very excited," the singer stated.
After much speculation that Adele and Konecki had married in 2017, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer confirmed to Vogue U.K. that they had actually tied the knot in 2018. "We got married when I was 30 ... and then I left," she confessed. While on Oprah, Adele shared the incident with her friends that made her realize her marriage wasn't working. "We were all answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, 'What's something that no one would ever know about you?' And I just said it in front of three of my friends, I was like, 'I'm really not happy I'm not living, I'm just plodding along,'" she stated (via ET). Since their divorce, Adele and Konecki have been co-parenting their son Angelo together.
Simon Konecki appears to have remained on friendly terms with Adele
Divorces can be tricky, but Simon Konecki and Adele seem to be doing what they can to continue raising Angelo together. In fact, the two live within a stone's throw away in Los Angeles, according to People. The publication stated that they reside right across the street from each other, and a source shared, "They are doing what's best for Angelo ... Her son is her world." At the time, the lockdown was in full effect because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the insider stated that the multi-Grammy winner spent her time cooking and doing schoolwork with Angelo.
Following the divorce, Konecki has mostly stayed under the radar, though he was spotted with Adele's new boyfriend, Rich Paul, at the "Hello" singer's London performance in July 2022, suggesting that things are amicable between the two exes. Additionally, as reported by ABC News, the singer dedicated her 2022 BRIT Album of the Year award to her ex-husband and son. "This album was all of our journey, not just mine, and I'm very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was so personal to me," she told the audience.
Konecki received over $375,000 in a bailout for his companies
Adele and Simon Konecki finalized their divorce in 2021, and according to the Associated Press, neither party had to pay child or spousal support. Unfortunately, in that same year, Konecki's companies experienced some financial troubles due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he had to turn to the government for help. In 2021, the Daily Mail reported that Konecki received over $30,000 per month for five months for his company Life Water, and over $12,000 for the months of May and June. Additionally, his companies Factory 21 and Drop4Drop received around $196,992.
According to the Daily Mail, Konecki established his UK-based water brand, Life Water, in 2005, and it still appears to be thriving. The company states, "Our canned spring water is the UK's first zero plastic solution to water on the go. Our products are 100% recyclable and BPA-free. Our spring water and facilities are all locally sourced, and our packaging is 100% free of single-use plastic." Drop4Drop also managed to endure the pandemic. The organization helps provide clean water to countries in India and Africa, as well as to those in need of emergency relief. In June, the organization shared an Instagram photo of happy people gathered around a well with fresh, running water. Another photo showed residents of a village in India filling a container with water.