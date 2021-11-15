The Exact Moment Adele Knew She Had To Get A Divorce
Adele and Simon Konecki went their separate ways in 2019 after keeping their super-secret relationship on the down-low, so much on the down-low that she had us all saying "Rumour Has It" when it came to her private life and what was really going on. Adele had us all scratching our heads at the 2017 Grammys when she called Konecki her "husband" in her teary acceptance speech, but later admitted to British Vogue they didn't tie the knot until 2018 — the same year they separated.
"We got married when I was 30... and then I left," Adele admitted during the 2021 interview, stating the public's perceived timeline of their relationship was "completely wrong" and they were not married for "very long." "I'm not gonna go into that detail," the "Someone Like You" singer added, but did call the shortness of her and Konecki's marriage "very embarrassing."
Adele's reps confirmed their separation in April 2019, telling Associated Press that the two were "committed to raising their son together lovingly." The two had welcomed the son, Angelo, into the world in October 2012. Since then, it seems as though the star has gone on to find love again after publicly gushing about her new boyfriend, Rich Paul.
But the new man in her life doesn't mean she's not talking about her exes (which is great news for anyone with Adele music withdrawal, like us) as she's opened up about the exact moment she knew it was over with her now ex-husband...
Adele was 'not really happy'
If there's anyone that can get even the most private of people to share their deepest thoughts and feelings, it's the one and only Oprah Winfrey. The legendary talk show host proved she has actual magical interviewing powers (well, we think she does, at least) as she chatted with Adele for CBS's "Adele One Night Only" special, which aired on November 14.
Just a few months after dropping dramatic bombshells with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Winfrey got Adele to open up about her and Simon Konecki's split and the exact moment she knew she wanted a divorce.
"I just said it. I am really not happy. I'm not living, I'm just plugging along," Adele recalled of when she knew her fate, revealing that she was on a magazine shoot at the time, seemingly sometime in 2018. She admitted she felt pretty embarrassed about coming to that conclusion, particularly as she and Konecki were still good friends and had a lot of respect for one another.
The usually private star added that the most difficult part was telling their then 6-year-old son, Angelo, about their split. The hitmaker recalled explaining, "I do love him I'm just not in love with him."
Adele previously opened up about the split to British Vogue in October, confessing she realised being with Konecki "just wasn't right... anymore." She candidly added, "I wasn't miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first."