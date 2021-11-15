The Exact Moment Adele Knew She Had To Get A Divorce

Adele and Simon Konecki went their separate ways in 2019 after keeping their super-secret relationship on the down-low, so much on the down-low that she had us all saying "Rumour Has It" when it came to her private life and what was really going on. Adele had us all scratching our heads at the 2017 Grammys when she called Konecki her "husband" in her teary acceptance speech, but later admitted to British Vogue they didn't tie the knot until 2018 — the same year they separated.

"We got married when I was 30... and then I left," Adele admitted during the 2021 interview, stating the public's perceived timeline of their relationship was "completely wrong" and they were not married for "very long." "I'm not gonna go into that detail," the "Someone Like You" singer added, but did call the shortness of her and Konecki's marriage "very embarrassing."

Adele's reps confirmed their separation in April 2019, telling Associated Press that the two were "committed to raising their son together lovingly." The two had welcomed the son, Angelo, into the world in October 2012. Since then, it seems as though the star has gone on to find love again after publicly gushing about her new boyfriend, Rich Paul.

But the new man in her life doesn't mean she's not talking about her exes (which is great news for anyone with Adele music withdrawal, like us) as she's opened up about the exact moment she knew it was over with her now ex-husband...