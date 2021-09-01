Inside Adele And Rich Paul's Relationship

It appears that singing legend Adele and her new beau, big-time sports agent Rich Paul, are officially "Rolling in the Deep" after recently being spotted enjoying yet another night out on the town together.

As reported by Page Six, the lovebirds were spotted leaving the trendy Los Angeles restaurant Otium. According to the hotspot's official website, patrons can expect to indulge in salmon, duck, lobster, steak, and various other entrees, all while dining in an open-kitchen atmosphere. Definitely date-night worthy! While Adele opted to observe date night donning a black turtleneck, plaid skirt, and tall boots, Paul kept it casual sporting a zip-up hoodie and jeans. Due to COVID-19 protocols, both were also wearing face masks.

The new couple first made headlines when they stepped out courtside at a NBA finals game on July 17 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, per Elle. Only three days later, the couple all but confirmed the relationship rumors after being photographed by The Sun enjoying a date night at NYC's famous Cipriani complete with loads of PDA. But what's the real scoop behind the new relationship? Keep reading after the jump to find out!