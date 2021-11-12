The Real Reason Adele Felt Embarrassed About The Split With Her Ex-Husband

British singer Adele is one of the most famous musicians on the planet, but tries to maintain as much privacy as possible. With that being said, the "Rolling In The Deep" hitmaker isn't shy about expressing herself through her songs.

As of this writing, Adele is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul. During her interview with British Vogue earlier this year, the Grammy Award winner revealed the couple are "very happy" together. Adele also mentioned that Paul is "frazzled" by her huge fame around the world. Prior to their relationship, Adele was married to Simon Konecki, who she wrote a song about on her third studio album "25" titled "Water Under The Bridge."

"It was sort of about a relationship suddenly getting really, really serious, and then getting a bit frightened by it, and then realizing that 'I think this must be right. This is the relationship that I want to be in for as long as I can possibly be in it'," she told Rolling Stone in 2015. According to Us Weekly, the duo shares a son, Angelo, who Adele gave birth to in 2012. In 2018, Adele and Konecki tied the knot and called it quits that same year, per Music News. Now that Adele's divorce is public knowledge, she has openly admitted in a new interview that she was embarrassed by the situation.