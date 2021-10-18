Everything We Know About Adele's Oprah Interview Special

Adele treated fans to long-awaited new music when she released "Easy On Me" on October 15 as the lead single off her album "30." Since her last album, the singer experienced personal turmoil, including a divorce from her husband Simon Konecki in 2019 that led her to step away from the limelight. "It was overdue but it was exhausting and it was really hard work. But I was able to take the time that I needed which isn't a given for everyone," she said during a radio interview with Heart on the same day her new single dropped. The "Hello" singer mentioned that even though she took a hiatus, portions of her personal life were still covered by the media.

Just before releasing "Easy On Me," Adele took to Instagram to announce the November 19 release date of her new album. The singer also included a lengthy caption that described how the project became a friend in need while she struggled in her personal life. "It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up," Adele wrote.

Similar to previous album releases, Adele planned a televised event for the release of "30." Titled "Adele One Night Only," the CBS-produced special will feature the singer performing both past and new hits, while also including a special sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, per Page Six. Keep reading to see what topics they discussed.