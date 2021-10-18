Everything We Know About Adele's Oprah Interview Special
Adele treated fans to long-awaited new music when she released "Easy On Me" on October 15 as the lead single off her album "30." Since her last album, the singer experienced personal turmoil, including a divorce from her husband Simon Konecki in 2019 that led her to step away from the limelight. "It was overdue but it was exhausting and it was really hard work. But I was able to take the time that I needed which isn't a given for everyone," she said during a radio interview with Heart on the same day her new single dropped. The "Hello" singer mentioned that even though she took a hiatus, portions of her personal life were still covered by the media.
Just before releasing "Easy On Me," Adele took to Instagram to announce the November 19 release date of her new album. The singer also included a lengthy caption that described how the project became a friend in need while she struggled in her personal life. "It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up," Adele wrote.
Similar to previous album releases, Adele planned a televised event for the release of "30." Titled "Adele One Night Only," the CBS-produced special will feature the singer performing both past and new hits, while also including a special sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, per Page Six. Keep reading to see what topics they discussed.
Adele opens up to the public
On the heels of Oprah Winfrey's momentous interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the famed host interviewed Adele for her "Adele One Night Only" television special, set to air November 14, five days before the release of her studio album "30," per Deadline. The "Rolling in the Deep" singer was interviewed by Winfrey "from her rose garden," where the two discussed revealing topics about the singer's life since her last project. "Adele's first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son," per the press release via Variety.
Leading up to the release of new music, Adele did her first interview in five years when she spoke to British Vogue for their November cover story. The singer discussed the difficulties of explaining her divorce from Simon Konecki to her son Angelo, and how recording "30" helped express those feelings. "I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness," Adele told the outlet. The album was the first one Adele felt she recorded for herself, and described the project as a cathartic experience. "I feel like this album is self-destruction... then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption."