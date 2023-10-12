Tamra Judge Recovering After Scary Hospitalization

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" fans can breathe a sigh of relief because Tamra Judge is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized.

Ever since Judge appeared on Season 3 of "RHOC," she has been an open book, especially when it comes to her health. Throughout the years, she has given fans an inside look into the procedures and health struggles she has faced. In 2021, after removing her breast implants due to autoimmune issues, Judge assured fans that she was doing well. "Implants & capsules removed. Feeling tired & a little sore as expected ... I'm hoping I will continue to see health improvements as the weeks go on," She shared on her Instagram story (via Entertainment Tonight). In January 2023, the reality star opened up once more about an abdominal procedure she had to undergo, per Bravo. Judge admitted that the hernia surgery was "brutal" but that she is "getting better every day." Once she fully recovered, fans hoped that would be the last time she would have to go to the doctor, but Judge found herself back in a hospital gown not long after.

In October 2023, the "RHOC" star revealed on Instagram that she suffered from stomach pain and was admitted into the hospital, per Page Six. Worry stirred within the Housewives community, but Judge seemed to be in good spirits despite the health scare and all the haters.