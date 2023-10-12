Tamra Judge Recovering After Scary Hospitalization
"The Real Housewives of Orange County" fans can breathe a sigh of relief because Tamra Judge is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized.
Ever since Judge appeared on Season 3 of "RHOC," she has been an open book, especially when it comes to her health. Throughout the years, she has given fans an inside look into the procedures and health struggles she has faced. In 2021, after removing her breast implants due to autoimmune issues, Judge assured fans that she was doing well. "Implants & capsules removed. Feeling tired & a little sore as expected ... I'm hoping I will continue to see health improvements as the weeks go on," She shared on her Instagram story (via Entertainment Tonight). In January 2023, the reality star opened up once more about an abdominal procedure she had to undergo, per Bravo. Judge admitted that the hernia surgery was "brutal" but that she is "getting better every day." Once she fully recovered, fans hoped that would be the last time she would have to go to the doctor, but Judge found herself back in a hospital gown not long after.
In October 2023, the "RHOC" star revealed on Instagram that she suffered from stomach pain and was admitted into the hospital, per Page Six. Worry stirred within the Housewives community, but Judge seemed to be in good spirits despite the health scare and all the haters.
Tamra Judge gives fans an update after hospitalization
Tamra Judge took to social media to provide fans with an update after her sudden hospitalization. The "RHOC" star revealed she was diagnosed with intestinal obstruction. Intestinal obstruction can be due to abdominal adhesions, hernia, volvulus, and more. Although Judge has suffered from a hernia before, it's unclear whether that caused her sudden health issue.
Still, Judge took to her Instagram stories to give fans an update on her hospitalization, saying "Praying I won't need surgery," per Page Six. The reality star also revealed that she will have to miss out on recording her podcast, "Two Ts in a Pod," with co-host Teddi Mellencamp. As if that wasn't a bummer enough, Judge also addressed speculation that the cause of her hospitalization was due to her taking Ozempic, an injection used by diabetics that causes weight loss.
The reality star was over the rumors that she's taking Ozempic and responded, "These comments are disgusting! I've suffered from intestinal problems for years. I've had multiple surgeries in the past 12 years." She then recalled how people made fun of her belly button after she had gone through a procedure before addressing the rumor. "I've never been on Ozempic and personally wouldn't use it for weight loss," she told the outlet. Even through all the hate, it seems Judge is trying to work her way back to better health.