Why Fans Can't Stand Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick burned rubber as a professional race car driver, but not every pit crew was cheering her on. During her career, Patrick made history as the only female driver ever to win an Indy Car race: the Indy Japan 300. "It's a long time coming. Finally," Patrick said to ESPN in 2008. "It was a fuel strategy race, but my team called it perfectly for me. I knew I was on the same strategy as Helio, and when I passed him for the lead, I couldn't believe it. This is fabulous." Although Patrick never managed to snag the top spot at the Indy 500, she got much closer than any of her female counterparts by claiming third place in 2009.

According to Forbes, Patrick also reaped substantial financial rewards during her career. According to their 2013 assessment, Patrick was at one time worth $15 million, which she partially earned through her lucrative sponsorship deals. Patrick left the sport in 2018 to pursue retirement after she fell out of love with racing. "It wasn't in my heart anymore," Patrick shared with ABC. "What I love about racing was that ability to progress and get better and finish better and better and ultimately win. And I just felt like that was becoming less and less something that was in my control."

Unfortunately, Patrick's immense professional success didn't always translate to favor amongst race car fans. Many race car fans can't stand Patrick.