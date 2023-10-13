What We Know About Adam Sandler's Health Issues
On the outside, many may see Adam Sandler as a comedic icon who starred in beloved films like "Billy Madison" and "Grown Ups." And while that is true, Sandler has had to deal with his own struggles, particularly regarding his health, that many might not be aware of.
While Sandler usually stays mum about his personal life, he has occasionally spoken about his health afflictions. In December 2021, Sandler jokingly shared how his wife, Jackie, and his "Murder Mystery" co-star, Jennifer Aniston, have encouraged the comedian to live a healthier lifestyle. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he shared, "She [Aniston] and my wife have a nice time tag-teaming to try to make me a healthier human being. Like, they want me to stretch more — eventually be able to touch my toes, which I'm about 9 inches away from," according to People. Although the two have tried to help Sandler with his health, age has also played into his issues.
Sandler is approaching his 60s. As with everyone, age brings changes to health and physique. The "Just Go With It" actor has noted his mobility isn't what it used to be. Ultimately, limited mobility has resulted in a major health issue for the comedian.
Adam Sandler has a hip issue
Adam Sandler seems like he can do it all, but the actor has one Achilles heel, well, more like hip. Sandler admitted to Variety that he has struggled with hip issues for the past few years. Sandler said he tried to ignore the pain, but it only worsened. He shared, "I had been doing so many movies in a row. I did 'Spaceman' and I was hanging in harness all the time. I kept saying, 'Something's going on with my hip, man. I'm in trouble.'" It's unclear when the hip pain started for the actor, but he knew he had to take care of it — even if he didn't want to.
In 2022, while being interviewed for AARP, Sandler revealed just how much discomfort he was in. It was affecting him so terribly that it was causing him to limp, but the actor was avoiding treatments for the pain. He said, "I'm kind of in agony every minute, and I'll probably need a hip replacement." Of course, Sandler couldn't help but joke about how age played a role in his hip problem. He quipped, "But don't worry. You're my age. You'll need hip surgery soon too. You'll see." Despite all the jokes, the "Billy Madison" actor was right. He would need hip surgery.
Did Adam Sandler get hip surgery to Dolly Parton?
What better way to get through hip surgery than listening to Dolly Parton? Adam Sandler had quite the playlist while getting a hip replacement. The "Grown Ups" actor revealed on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" the details of his procedure and the songs that got him through it.
He shared, "The anesthesiologist says, 'Alright, we're going to knock you out and put you on some drugs.'" Sandler expected to be on medication during the procedure but didn't expect what the doctor said next. He shared, "Then he said, 'We're going to amp it up, but what music would you like to listen to?' And I go, 'What do you mean, why am I listening to music.'" The doctor revealed they like to "keep it fun" during the procedure and asked the comedian what he wanted to hear.
Sandler couldn't think of anything, but the doctor provided his own suggestion. He explained, "And so he goes, 'I listened to Dolly Parton on the way here ... Do you like Dolly Parton? I go, 'I think everyone likes Dolly Parton.'" Sandler went through the procedure, but the actor reveals he might not have listened to Parton as he heard rock music playing. Still, the operation seemed to go well as the actor was seen on the road to recovery, walking with a cane, while out in the weeks that followed.
Adam Sandler's road to recovery
After his hip replacement procedure, Adam Sandler had to rely on a cane to get around. The actor was first spotted using a cane in early September and again throughout the month. In October 2022, Sandler was still using a cane for assistance but seemed in good spirits as he signed autographs, according to the Daily Mail. The actor's recovery came slow and steady.
Months after the operation, Sandler revealed to People that he was doing well, but the experience made him realize he was getting older. He told the outlet how it's been difficult to admit that the surgery and the pain that comes with it was due to aging. He shared, "It's only painful to say out loud. I say it was because of basketball so that feels a little bit rugged, but then being unable to tie my own shoe didn't feel rugged."
Although he faced struggles after the operation, he had the best help he could have asked for. His wife, Jackie, and his two daughters, Sunny and Sadie, were there to help the "Grown Ups" actor with anything he needed, even if that meant tying his shoe. That said, Sandler admitted he wasn't the best post-procedure patient. He dished, "They were nice about it. I screamed a lot then calmed down and ate some food." Now, Sandler seems better than ever as he continues to work on new projects.