What We Know About Adam Sandler's Health Issues

On the outside, many may see Adam Sandler as a comedic icon who starred in beloved films like "Billy Madison" and "Grown Ups." And while that is true, Sandler has had to deal with his own struggles, particularly regarding his health, that many might not be aware of.

While Sandler usually stays mum about his personal life, he has occasionally spoken about his health afflictions. In December 2021, Sandler jokingly shared how his wife, Jackie, and his "Murder Mystery" co-star, Jennifer Aniston, have encouraged the comedian to live a healthier lifestyle. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he shared, "She [Aniston] and my wife have a nice time tag-teaming to try to make me a healthier human being. Like, they want me to stretch more — eventually be able to touch my toes, which I'm about 9 inches away from," according to People. Although the two have tried to help Sandler with his health, age has also played into his issues.

Sandler is approaching his 60s. As with everyone, age brings changes to health and physique. The "Just Go With It" actor has noted his mobility isn't what it used to be. Ultimately, limited mobility has resulted in a major health issue for the comedian.