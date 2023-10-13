The Heartbreaking Story Of Dr. Phil's Sister-In-Law Cindi Broaddus

Dr. Phil's sister-in-law passed away back in 2018, but there's no denying Cindi Broaddus used her life to make a positive impact in the world. In fact, just like her famous brother-in-law, she was an inspiration to many. Heartbreakingly, however, her journey to becoming a beacon of hope began with a harrowing trauma.

In 2001, Broaddus and her friend journeyed from Oklahoma to San Diego. After dozing off in the passenger seat, she was jolted awake when someone from a bridge overhead splashed two gallons of acid onto their vehicle. During an appearance on CNN's "Larry King Live," she recounted, "The acid literally ate through the windshield and filled the car." The acid fell directly onto her, and as she told King, in that moment, she believed she was having a heart attack. In fact, she shared that she thought she'd already died. She hadn't, though — and her friend (who had also been burned, though less severely) managed to drive them to a gas station to ask for help.

Following the terrifying crime against her, Broaddus embarked on a long road to recovery, including more than 35 surgeries. However, even amidst all the devastation, she came out of the experience determined to use it to her advantage. And indeed, she did.