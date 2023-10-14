A Look At The Obama Family's Lavish Lifestyle Post-White House

The Obama family's post-White House lifestyle is seriously goals. Okay, so their life at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was cushy, too. You know, aside from living in a fishbowl, needing 24/7 security, and dealing with the problems and criticism of an entire country. Indeed, behind those bright white walls, the Obama family enjoyed all the modern amenities the White House had to offer. The Obama family encountered some pretty convenient luxuries, including, but not limited to, a solarium, a Chocolate Shop, a bowling alley, a private movie theater, and even a music room.

Basically, there was never any real reason for the family to seek outside entertainment until the end of Barack Obama's second term (even though they definitely did). But if you thought that the Obamas left behind a life of luxury once their time at the White House ended, think again. Almost immediately after leaving office, Mr. Obama whisked Mrs. Obama away on a 10-day vacation to a billionaire-owned private island called Necker Island, per CNBC. While the outlet noted that the former president was friends with said billionaire, the trip undoubtedly cost the couple a pretty penny. Or at least it would've without their connections. Either way, it's not like the Obamas aren't used to spending and living lavishly.