Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Arrested In Connection To Mother's Grisly Murder

In the wake of his mother's tragic death, former Buffalo Bills player Sergio Brown has been arrested for murder, the New York Post confirms. Back in September, close relatives of Sergio contacted the police, reporting that the NFL star and his 73-year-old mother Myrtle Brown were missing. Things however soon took a dark turn when Myrtle was found dead in a creek near her Chicago home. As reported by NBC News, the Cook County Medical Examiner has since ruled Myrtle's death a homicide, confirming she died from "multiple injuries due to assault." The Maywood Police Department also confirmed that Brown's whereabouts were still unknown at the time.

A few days later, Sergio raised even more questions after sharing some outrageous claims about the Maywood Police Department in an Instagram rant. In a since-deleted post, the NFL star accused Maywood Police and the FBI of previously kidnapping him. "They kidnapped me twice from home, The Maywood Police Department," Sergio said in the clip which was later shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. The former Atlanta Falcons player also called news of his mother's death "fake," adding that authorities were most likely behind it. "I thought my f***ing mama was on vacation in Sinaloa. That's f***ing fake news, get the f*** out of my goddamn face. She's retired ... the FBI had to do it, they have the power to do s*** like that."

Amid his rant, Sergio presumably also mistakenly revealed his location as Mexico City. It appears this lead proved useful, as the athlete will now be facing the law.