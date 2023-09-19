Sergio Brown's Wild Instagram Rant Raises Even More Questions After His Mother's Death

The Sergio Brown mystery continues to deepen, becoming more bizarre by the day. The latest twist to the saga came after Brown posted a wild Instagram rant that raised even more questions amid his mother's death.

Per ABC Chicago, authorities became involved after family members reported the former NFL star and his mom, Myrtle Brown, had gone missing. Things took a dark turn on September 16 after Sergio's mother was found dead in a creek behind the home she shared with her son. Neighbors said the retired NFL star, who played alongside Tom Brady for the New England Patriots, was regularly spotted walking around the Addison Creek, Illinois neighborhood with his mother. WGN reports the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Myrtle, who celebrated her 73rd birthday on September 8, had suffered assault-related injuries.

Myrtle's sister, Sheila Simmons, said she last spoke to her sibling on September 14. Sheila received a call two days later telling her Myrtle and Sergio were missing. She drove to their Maywood house, where she noted there had been a disturbance. Family members discovered Myrtle's body during a search later that day. Neighbors told local radio station WBBM that Sergio had acted out of character before his disappearance. "He wasn't himself the last few months. He was out of his mind," a local said. "They see him taking out the trash, and they see him have a bonfire, where he burnt all her clothes." But, as it turns out, Sergio isn't exactly missing.