Rudolph Isley, The Isley Brothers Member, Dead At 84
Music legend and The Isley Brothers co-founder Rudolph Isley has died at the age of 84, a source confirmed to TMZ. While the exact cause of death remains unknown, the aforementioned source told the news outlet that his passing may have been due to a heart attack. Rudolph was married to his wife of over 60 years, Elaine Jasper, at the time of his death. During their marriage, they welcomed four children.
Outside of his personal life, fans will remember Rudolph for his incredible contribution to the music sphere as a member of The Isley Brothers, which first burst onto the scene in 1959. Backed by a genre-blending sound — which included elements of gospel, rock, funk, and rhythm and blues music — Rudolph and his brothers, O'Kelly "Kelly" Isley Jr. and Ronald Isley, took the industry by storm, earning various awards and achievements, including two Grammys and a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The brothers were particularly known for hits like "Twist & Shout," "This Old Heart of Mine," and "It's Your Thing."
In 1989, he left the music industry to fulfill his dream of becoming a Christian minister, according to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Of course, many fans are devastated by Rudolph's death.
Music fans mourn the loss of Rudolph Isley on social media
Following the news of Rudolph Isley's death, fans of the beloved singer flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, with heartbreaking tributes. One fan wrote, "Rest in Power Rudolph Isley. A music legend indeed with the Isley Brothers, whose music is timeless." Another user added, "Rudolph Isley was what Ronald called the strength of the group. The ultimate energizer bunny that kept the crowd amped up and moving during their live shows. A key piece to the Isley's puzzle." As for Ronald Isley, Rudolph's older brother and bandmate, the Grammy-winner seemingly acknowledged his brother's passing by cancelling an upcoming appearance in an Instagram statement, citing unforeseen circumstances.
The beloved singer's tragic death comes a few months after he hit Ronald with a shocking lawsuit. In the filing submitted in March, the late artist accused his older sibling of registering The Isley Brothers trademark without his involvement, despite them both owning the name, per People. The suit also noted that Rudolph and Ronald shared group responsibilities and privileges, including expenses, profits, and business control. While the elder Isley sibling asked the judge to throw out the lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin denied the request in August, per Billboard. "Plaintiff's contention is that when he ceased performing, he did not leave the group, but instead took on the sort of continuing managerial role that continuing ownership right in the mark," the judge wrote. As of this writing, the case remains open.