Rudolph Isley, The Isley Brothers Member, Dead At 84

Music legend and The Isley Brothers co-founder Rudolph Isley has died at the age of 84, a source confirmed to TMZ. While the exact cause of death remains unknown, the aforementioned source told the news outlet that his passing may have been due to a heart attack. Rudolph was married to his wife of over 60 years, Elaine Jasper, at the time of his death. During their marriage, they welcomed four children.

Outside of his personal life, fans will remember Rudolph for his incredible contribution to the music sphere as a member of The Isley Brothers, which first burst onto the scene in 1959. Backed by a genre-blending sound — which included elements of gospel, rock, funk, and rhythm and blues music — Rudolph and his brothers, O'Kelly "Kelly" Isley Jr. and Ronald Isley, took the industry by storm, earning various awards and achievements, including two Grammys and a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The brothers were particularly known for hits like "Twist & Shout," "This Old Heart of Mine," and "It's Your Thing."

In 1989, he left the music industry to fulfill his dream of becoming a Christian minister, according to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Of course, many fans are devastated by Rudolph's death.