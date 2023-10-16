Stories We Wish Celebrities Would've Kept To Themselves

Fans love learning new things about their favorite celebrity, whether it's what type of food they love or don't like, their daytime and nighttime beauty practices, or their workout routine. However, sometimes, a fan learns more than they bargained for. Some celebrities divulge too much information about their lives, with their oversharing becoming shocking and way too revealing.

Megan Fox, for example, has no issue discussing her sex life with Machine Gun Kelly. In May 2022, the "Jennifer's Body" star shared some dirty details about cutting a hole in her jumpsuit to get it on with the singer. Married couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love to pack on the PDA just a little too much. From full-fledged make-out sessions on red carpet events to the drummer kissing her foot and sharing it on Instagram, fans would rather not have to hear or see these private moments.

Though we love to hear celebrities keeping it real, sometimes these intimate stories are best left unheard. Check out which stars have zero shame oversharing about anything and everything, from their sex lives to their naughty bits.