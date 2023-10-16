Stories We Wish Celebrities Would've Kept To Themselves
Fans love learning new things about their favorite celebrity, whether it's what type of food they love or don't like, their daytime and nighttime beauty practices, or their workout routine. However, sometimes, a fan learns more than they bargained for. Some celebrities divulge too much information about their lives, with their oversharing becoming shocking and way too revealing.
Megan Fox, for example, has no issue discussing her sex life with Machine Gun Kelly. In May 2022, the "Jennifer's Body" star shared some dirty details about cutting a hole in her jumpsuit to get it on with the singer. Married couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love to pack on the PDA just a little too much. From full-fledged make-out sessions on red carpet events to the drummer kissing her foot and sharing it on Instagram, fans would rather not have to hear or see these private moments.
Though we love to hear celebrities keeping it real, sometimes these intimate stories are best left unheard. Check out which stars have zero shame oversharing about anything and everything, from their sex lives to their naughty bits.
Matthew McConaughey's foot fetish
Actor Matthew McConaughey's appearance on "The View" wasn't what most viewers were expecting. In September 2023, the actor sat down with the women on the talk show to discuss his new children's book "Just Because," but things got a little intimate between him and co-host Joy Behar that we wish we could unsee.
While chatting with the women, an old clip of McConaughey visiting the show in 2006 was shown, where he was seen rubbing Behar's feet. After the clip was played, Behar lifted her foot in hopes that McConaguhey would use his talented fingers to give her a foot massage again. Stating that she had just got a pedicure, the "Interstellar" star began massaging her foot. However, that wasn't the only awkward part of the interview. While giving her a massage, McConaughey shared an odd story about his father, who not only was a fan of providing women foot rubs but who he stated taught him the art of the foot rub.
According to the actor, he and his brothers found it strange that their dates would arrive early at their house. To much surprise, they wanted free foot rubs from their father. "When we'd walk out of the room ready to go on a date, who's sitting on the couch getting a foot rub?" The actor said. It was none other than McConaughey's father rubbing their date's feet. Honestly, we aren't sure what's more shocking, the actor rubbing Behar's feet live on air or his dad rubbing the feet of his dates.
Dax Shepard to the rescue
In 2023, actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. So, what's their secret to marriage success? "Common goals, seek them out," Bell shared when speaking to ET in September. What else do we think these two have downpacked? Being extremely, and we mean, extremely comfortable with one another.
During Bell's digital series "Momsplaining with Kristen Bell," the actor had "Scandal" star Katie Lowes on her show to discuss motherhood, especially life as a new mother. The two discussed how it felt to welcome a new human into their home and the hardships of breastfeeding. Bell revealed that she had experienced mastitis (a blocked milk duct in the breast) three times, which can be very dangerous if not treated. The actor was treated with antibiotics for her first two infections. However, she shared some shocking details about clearing a clogged milk duck the third time when antibiotics weren't available.
Bell revealed to Lowes, "So I said to my husband, I said, I'm going to need you to suck this out." She further detailed how Shepard had a cup by his side to spit the excess milk, and the tactic worked. "I've never been more in love my entire life," Bell joked.
Tony Bennett met his wife when she was in the womb
Legendary singer Tony Bennett and his wife Susan Benedetto (she took the Bennett's real last name) had a loving, long-term relationship that began in the late 1980s. However, the "New York State of Mind" singer had oddly known his wife before she was born.
In his 2016 memoir, "Just Getting Started," Bennett shared that he had met Susan's parents, Marion and Daryl, at one of his concerts to take photos with the singer in 1966. Marion was pregnant with Susan. Bennett was 40. "As fate would have it, Marion was pregnant at the time with ... Susan!" Bennette wrote. He added, "It's a photo we all laugh about, knowing the incredible turn of events that followed." Her parents' love for Bennett and his music was passed on to their daughter, who was even the president of a fan club for Bennett in San Francisco. At 19, she met her favorite singer backstage at his concert, and their chemistry was instant.
"It tickled me that someone of her age was so devoted to my music," Bennett wrote in his memoir. "I not only agreed to say hello to her backstage but asked her to be my date for the evening, and that's how it all really began." The couple wed in June 2007. His wife acted as primary caregiver to Bennett after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016. She remained by the singer's side until his death in July 2023 at 96.
Prince Harry got frostbite where?
Two years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to remove themselves from the royal family, Prince Harry debuted his explosive memoir "Spare." In his book, the Duke of Sussex includes intimate details of growing up within the British royal family, but he also includes a few personal tidbits that readers may have preferred Prince Harry kept to himself.
In his memoir, Prince Harry recalled when he experienced frostbite on his private parts while on a trip to the North Pole. "My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized. The last place I wanted to be was Frostnipistan," Prince Harry states in his book. He added that a friend recommended he use a cream to alleviate the pain and realized it was the same cream his mother, Princess Dianna, would use on her lips. "I found a tube, and the minute I opened it the smell transported me through time. I felt as if my mother was right there in the room," he shared.
During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the host joked about this portion of his memoir, asking Prince Harry, "Why did you not take care of the royal jewels?" Prince Harry replied that he believed he had all the necessary clothing to keep warm but missed one thing. "What I didn't have was what I had when I actually went to the South Pole, which was a c*** cushion."
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' NSFW confessions
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married since 1996 after meeting on the set of the soap opera "All My Children." Nearing 30 years of marriage, Ripa and Consuelos have become highly comfortable with oversharing, especially when it comes to what they do in their downtime.
On the first episode of Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" podcast, the daytime talk show host had marriage counselor Dr. Linda Carter as a guest and spilled sex confessions, including how she kept the spice alive when she and Consuelos were apart during the pandemic. "There were rituals. Can I tell you something? We had sexual rituals that were so ludicrous over FaceTime," Ripa stated. She added, "I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up to Mark, and he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing [to me]. You get really close to yourself in situations where you're separated from your husband for long periods of time."
Ripa and Consuelos' daughter, Lola, even had the mortifying experience of walking in on her parents having sex on two separate occasions. "The moral of the story is that she never learned to knock ... Hopefully, by the time she turns 24, we'll be done having sex," Ripa joked in annother episode of her podcast.
Olivia Wilde knew her marriage was over thanks to a specific part of her body
Most people may have forgotten that actor Olivia Wilde was once married to a royal. Before her engagement to funnyman Jason Sudeikis, which ended after seven years, and her brief romance with Harry Styles, Wilde was married to her first husband, Italian filmmaker Tao Ruspoli, the son of Italian royalty Prince Alessandro. Her marriage to Ruspoli technically made the star a princess.
Wilde eloped with Ruspoli in 2003 when she was just 18. However, in 2011, the couple separated, and Wilde spoke openly about their divorce. In 2011, she told Marie Claire she needed to spend time alone, even adding that getting divorced made her a better actor. However, there was one other reason behind her divorce. As reported by Vulture, during a night of monologue reads with Glamour in 2012, Wilde knew her marriage was over after the death of her vagina. "I felt like my vagina died," she shared on stage. "Turned off. Lights out ... And you can lie to your relatives at Christmas dinner and tell them everything on the home front is just peachy. But you cannot lie to your vagina."
Wilde's words caught the attention of the media. She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to condone those who publicly shared her monologue. "Sneaky recorders are everywhere these days, but performance art doesn't always translate accurately to tabloid interpretation," she tweeted.
Suzanne Somers divulges TMI on her sex life
Suzanne Somers is best known for starring in "Three's Company" and being the spokesperson for the Tighmaster, but who knew that in her 70s, she'd become known for her active sex life?
During an interview with the Daily Mail, Somers admitted that she and her husband, Alan Hamel, take shots of PT-141, "a melanocortin-based peptide used to generate arousal." Married to Hamel since 1977, Somers revealed that the shots put her "in that groove, like when you were younger and you're in the mood all the time, and so is he because he's on hormone replacements." Somers shared that she and Hamel take the shot once a week and have sex twice a day. In her interview, the actor reported on what time she's usually ready for action. "I usually say I sleep through one of them. That's usually that one at 4 o'clock in the morning. But, you know, then again around 8 o'clock in the morning, I'm in the mood," she said.
Somers has also been outspoken on taking bioidentical hormones, which are plant-based hormones that emulate the body's natural hormones. She told Us Weekly it's been her "secret to staying ageless." It's also helped Somers in the bedroom. "I cannot emphasize sex enough," she told Yahoo Life. She added, "I've got my husband on hormones. He's been on hormones, testosterone replacement for 25 years. He's in the mood, I'm in the mood. Are we in the mood all the time? No! But a lot of the time."
Meghan Trainor had an unfortunate event after her engagement
Surrounded by Christmas lights and snow, actor Daryl Sabara got down on one knee to propose to then-girlfriend Meghan Trainor on her 24th birthday in December 2017. The "Made You Look" singer shared that special moment with her fans in an Instagram post. But what she didn't share on social media was the embarrassing incident that occurred the day after their engagement.
Trainor was a guest on "The Talk," where she revealed that she threw up on her new fiance the day after their engagement. After getting food poisoning from eating hotel food, the singer vomited during their car ride home. "So, he's driving, and I'm just in his face like, 'Urgh' [throwing up], and I told him, 'I'm so sorry.' He's like, 'I'd kiss you right now.'" Making a kiss face towards host Sharon Osbourne, Trainor revealed that Sabara bravely kissed the singer even after she threw up on him. "Now that's love," one of the hosts chimed in.
Trainor and Sabara wed on her 25th birthday in 2018. The songstress used footage from her wedding day as the music video for her song "Marry Me." We're also happy to say that there have been no reports of Trainor throwing up on her husband after her big day.
Vanessa Lachey spills the beans on what happens in the shower
Vanessa Lachey didn't keep anything a secret when she was asked on "The Nikki & Brie Show" podcast (formerly known as "The Bellas" podcast) how she and her husband, Nick Lachey, continue to keep the spark alive in their marriage after having such busy careers and three children. Without any hesitation, Vanessa proudly answered: "Shower sex."
"I'm in the shower, and I'm like, 'I have a full day. You have a full day. It's either now or never,'" the "Love is Blind" host elaborated. "The kids are at school. It happens, and then later that night, if you get like the cherry on top, great. But if not, we already did shower sex." Co-host Nikki then shared her experiences with her husband, Artem Chigvinstev, blaming their lack of sex in the shower because it was too small. However, Vanessa had the perfect solution. "If you tell Artem, 'I want to have sex with you in the shower, so we need a bigger shower,' I have a feeling he'll be like 'Extreme Makeover.' In 48 hours, you'll have a brand new marble shower," she joked.
Khloe Kardashian has a name for this part of her body
Why is it that Khloe Kardashian has had to share more insight on her constant wardrobe malfunction, aka her camel toe, than her love life? With it being the talk of the town, in a 2013 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," her particular body part was brought up by big sister Kourtney Kardashian, who gifted Khloe an accessory to help conceal it. In 2015, Khloe even gave her camel toe its own name. "Oh and Camille the Camel is trying to say hi!" Khloe shared in a 2015 Instagram post.
And that's not all. Khloe has even mentioned it in interviews. As reported by E! News, in 2016, she sat down with Howard Stern on his radio show and dished about her controversial camel toe. "I'm not embarrassed by it ... but everyone else is. It's the blueprint to my ... It's a puffy p***! You know how some girls can wear leggings, and you don't see anything, and I'm like, 'Where is it? Like where the f*** is your vagina?'" Khloe remarked.
Clearly, Khloe isn't shy about discussing her camel toe. "My camel toe is a gift from me to you. That is just what God gave me," she joked in 2014 with ITN (via E! News).
Kim Kardashian had sex in honor of her grandma?
Of course, the other Kardashian/Jenner family members have spilled just as raunchy information as Khloe Kardashian. For instance, that time when Kim Kardashian shared a story that involved her having sex, a fireplace, and her grandmother?
In an October 2022 episode of "The Kardashians," Kim meets with her grandmother, Mary "Jo" Campbell, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, to spill an NSFW tale that involved her and her boyfriend at the time, Pete Davidson staying the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. "You know what's so crazy? Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.'" Kim shared.
However, instead of MJ being shocked by her granddaughter's confession, she was more surprised that Kim didn't do the deed in the hotel lobby. "Not in the lobby!" Kim replied, adding, "But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?" Still unbothered with Kim's graphic story, MJ shared, "But I was younger once, I was younger once." Unfortunately, after nine months of dating, Kim and Davidson split in August 2022.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher rarely bathe their children
In July 2021, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher joined Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast, revealing that they did not bathe their children daily — they would only wash them when they spotted dirt on them.
Shepard first mentioned the subject of hygiene after stating that he wasn't a big fan of using soap all over the body because it strips off natural oils. Kutcher and Kunis agreed with the host, with Kunis stating that she only used soap on certain parts of her body while her husband only used soap on his "armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever." The couple seems to have passed down their no-showering rule to their two children, Wyatt and Dimitri.
"If you can see dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," Kutcher said. Of course, the couple's remarks raised a few eyebrows. So much so that Kutcher shared an Instagram video of himself and Kunis bathing their kids in the shower. In the video, Kutcher says, "You're putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?" If you find their bathing methods a little odd, just read about their no-closed-door policy in their home.
Jenna Bush Hager says no to undergarments
Several stars have admitted that they prefer to go commando. However, you wouldn't think a celeb would have it announced on live television, especially one with political ties. However, that's what happened to Jenna Bush Hager while co-hosting "Today with Hoda and Jenna."
During a November 2022 episode of the show, Kotb admitted that she learned her co-host was not a fan of undergarments. "I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other," Kotb said. Hager defended her choice of opting out of wearing anything underneath her outfits by telling Kotb and viewers, "I think it makes for a pretty silhouette! I also think you don't have to pack as much. There's a lot of pros to it!" With Kotb letting the cat out of the bag, Hager added, "I'm sure my mom has never been more proud."
In fact, someone else knows about Hager's dislike for underwear — her daughter, Mila. Hager had her young daughter on the "Today" show, and she spilled some secrets about her mom. Not only did she admit her mom doesn't wear underwear, but she added, "She's not wearing it right now!" Oh, aren't children great?
Chrissy Teigen learns John Legend knows how every inch of her body looks
Chrissy Teigen knows she overshares — and she should really be given the title of a TMI pro. Covering the July 2017 issue of Marie Claire, Teigen opened up about a specific body part she believed her husband, John Legend, had never seen before, only to be proven totally wrong.
Teigen revealed to the outlet (via Refinery29), "John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, 'John's never seen my butthole.' And John says, 'Are you kidding? Every time anyone does doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.' I was like, 'We are never doing it doggy style again.'"
Are we at all surprised at Teigen's NSFW comments? During a guest appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in March 2021, Teigen played a round of "Spill Your Guts" and opted to share the strangest place she and Legend had gotten intimate. Her answer? The couple got it on in a bathroom at the Democratic National Convention.