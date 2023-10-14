Halle Berry Pays Her Ex Olivier Martinez A Stunning Amount In Child Support
Halle Berry hit the genetic jackpot when she was born, but sadly, she's not been so lucky in the romance department. The stunningly awful love life of Berry proves that being beautiful, famous, and rich doesn't equate to happiness. In fact, for her, it's resulted in heartache and severe financial penalties. Like being ordered to pay her ex, Olivier Martinez, a stunning amount in child support. Oh, and a hefty sum to her other baby daddy, Gabriel Aubry, too.
Berry and Aubry share a daughter, Nahla, and she has a son, Maceo-Robert, with Martinez. Per E! News, Berry was fresh out of a five-year relationship with Aubry when she met Martinez on the "Dark Tide" set in 2010. The costars began a steamy romance, and Martinez popped the question in 2011. Berry planned to move to France with her daughter and live happily ever after with Martinez. However, Aubry threw a spanner in the works by insisting that Nahla remain in the United States. Berry and her fiancé were not happy, resulting in a bloody brawl between Martinez and Aubry.
In April 2013, Berry announced she was pregnant at 46. "I feel fantastic. This has been the biggest surprise of my life, to tell you the truth," she told CNN. The expectant parents married at a French chateau in July 2013. However, Berry and Martinez's marriage was doomed from the start and deteriorated rapidly.
Epic divorce battle
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez were married for three months when they welcomed their son, Maceo-Robert, in October 2013. Entertainment Tonight (via Star Magazine) shared that just five months later, tabloid reports surfaced that there was trouble in paradise. The outlet claimed Berry and Martinez were "leading increasingly separate lives because they can't stop fighting."
Martinez showed off his love for fighting in January 2015 when he allegedly attacked an airport employee who later sued the couple for $5 million, per TMZ. Berry and Martinez announced they were done in October of the same year. "We move forward with love and respect for one another," via a statement shared with CNN.
The love and respect soon dissipated. According to People, a bitter custody battle was waged, resulting in their divorce dragging on for over seven years. It was finally settled in August 2023. The couple was granted joint custody, and Berry agreed to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support, 4.3% of everything she earns above $2,000,000, and their son's private school fees and associated costs. A source said Berry was "relieved" and "so ready to move on" from the divorce proceedings. However, it turns out she'd already moved on years prior. Per BET, Berry began dating the musician Van Hunt in 2020. "Don't be the girl a man wants; be the woman a man needs," she captioned a pic of them.
It pays to be a Berry baby daddy
It's definitely not hard out here for Halle Berry's baby daddies. Per Celebrity Net Worth, she has a cool $90 million to her name, which is just as well, given the child support she's forced to shell out. The Daily Mail reports that in addition to the $8,000 a month she pays to Olivier Martinez for their son, Maceo-Robert, she has to give Gabriel Aubry $8,000 a month for their daughter, Nahla.
Like Martinez, Aubry also has a bonus structure added to his monthly payments. According to their newly negotiated agreement, on top of his regular child support, Berry has to pay Aubry 4.3% of everything she earns over $1.95 million a year, capped at $109,650. The recent settlement is actually a massive win for Berry. Since 2014, she had been paying Aubry $16,000 a month in addition to a $115,000 lump sum.
It's hardly surprising Berry compared her child support payments to being shaken down. "Women don't owe you s***," she posted on Instagram (via Vanity Fair). "It takes great strength every day to pay [child support]. And BTW, it's wrong, and it's extortion!" Berry reportedly replied to one commenter. "I'm not going to speak on alimony as I have never asked for it, nor have I ever paid it," she answered a fan's question about alimony payments. "However, as for child support, I feel I can speak on it as I've been paying it for a decade now."