Halle Berry Pays Her Ex Olivier Martinez A Stunning Amount In Child Support

Halle Berry hit the genetic jackpot when she was born, but sadly, she's not been so lucky in the romance department. The stunningly awful love life of Berry proves that being beautiful, famous, and rich doesn't equate to happiness. In fact, for her, it's resulted in heartache and severe financial penalties. Like being ordered to pay her ex, Olivier Martinez, a stunning amount in child support. Oh, and a hefty sum to her other baby daddy, Gabriel Aubry, too.

Berry and Aubry share a daughter, Nahla, and she has a son, Maceo-Robert, with Martinez. Per E! News, Berry was fresh out of a five-year relationship with Aubry when she met Martinez on the "Dark Tide" set in 2010. The costars began a steamy romance, and Martinez popped the question in 2011. Berry planned to move to France with her daughter and live happily ever after with Martinez. However, Aubry threw a spanner in the works by insisting that Nahla remain in the United States. Berry and her fiancé were not happy, resulting in a bloody brawl between Martinez and Aubry.

In April 2013, Berry announced she was pregnant at 46. "I feel fantastic. This has been the biggest surprise of my life, to tell you the truth," she told CNN. The expectant parents married at a French chateau in July 2013. However, Berry and Martinez's marriage was doomed from the start and deteriorated rapidly.